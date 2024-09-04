RapidAI and Alaska Stroke Coalition Join Forces to Overcome Distance Barriers and Deliver Equitable Stroke Treatment to Alaskans

SAN MATEO, Calif. & ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidAI, the global leader in developing clinically deep Artificial Intelligence (AI) and patient workflow solutions, and the Alaska Stroke Coalition (ASC) today announced their partnership on the “Rapid AK” project – a three-year initiative focused on advancing health equity for Alaskans affected by stroke. As part of the effort, six hospitals across the state have implemented RapidAI’s core stroke imaging and workflow products to help overcome challenges associated with rural care, joining an additional four Alaskan hospitals already leveraging the technology to improve stroke identification and treatment in their regions.

Founded in 2023, the ASC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the treatment and care of stroke – which is consistently ranked as the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Alaska.1 Through its partnership with healthcare providers, stroke survivors, and community stakeholders, the ASC aims to reduce the impact of stroke on individuals and families by enhancing prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation efforts – with the ultimate goal of achieving better stroke outcomes and quality of life for residents in every region of Alaska.

“Alaska is certainly unique in its vast size and rural landscape. In fact, a patient might need to travel nearly the same distance as from Dallas to New York just to reach thrombectomy services at either Providence Alaska Medical Center or Alaska Regional Hospital, the state's only comprehensive stroke center," said Dr. Lucy He, FAANS, Neurosurgeon and physician sponsor of the ASC. "We can’t control the distance or weather that stands in the way of timely treatment, but by leveraging this technology we’re learning that we can directly impact the number of stroke patients we detect and how fast we treat them, resulting in more equitable care for residents across the state.”

Every minute a stroke goes untreated, 1.9 million brain cells die, leading to over three weeks of lost life.2 Rural hospitals in particular face a host of challenges in prompt diagnosis and treatment of stroke, including limited technology, distance from surgery-capable centers, and a lack of specialized, multidisciplinary teams. RapidAI combats these challenges by offering:

Clinical context on CT scans such as insights on salvageable brain tissue – information that typically requires a specialized physician to determine.

A centralized patient workflow through mobile and web applications that allow the entire care team, even across hospitals hundreds of miles away, to see critical patient information in a single location.

Collaborative decision-making and planning across the network to bridge the gap in patient care and prevent unnecessary or delayed transfers. All Alaska hospitals using RapidAI have the opportunity to see imaging and to communicate with ease.

"Supporting the Alaska Stroke Coalition exemplifies our commitment to developing technology that goes beyond the algorithm – truly enabling care teams to improve equity in stroke care across geographically dispersed areas," said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. "To already be making a meaningful impact is a powerful testament to the value of RapidAI in fostering connected, confident clinical care and improving patient outcomes."

