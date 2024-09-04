Altium and Mouser Team Up to Advance Electronics Education and Careers Worldwide

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altium LLC, a global leader in software and solutions for the electronics industry, and Mouser Electronics, a global authorized distributor of semiconductors and electronic components, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing electronics education and careers worldwide. This collaboration seeks to empower the next generation of electronics engineers by providing equal access to state-of-the-art design tools and resources, thereby nurturing a community of innovators poised to shape the future.

The Altium Educator Center, a hub for innovative teaching and learning in electronics design and PCB development, along with the Altium Student Lab, offers a comprehensive program designed to prepare university students with industry-ready skills. This program equips educators with essential tools and resources to teach professional electronics design, ensuring students receive hands-on PCB design experience and a solid introduction to electronics.

“Our mission is to provide college-level curriculum and professional tools that introduce students to the art, science, and technology of printed circuit board design,” states Rea Callender, Vice President of Education at Altium. “We are excited to expand our curriculum this school year with a joint goal of bringing real skills to India and other emerging markets. By teaming up with Mouser, we aim to enhance the educational experience and provide students with the most current resources and industry insights.”

Mouser, renowned for its industry expertise and extensive range of electronic components, enriches this partnership with their educational materials. These resources include real-world case studies, practical demonstrations, and application examples, providing learners with the latest information, trends, and technologies. This integration ensures that students and professionals alike develop a holistic understanding of electronic design principles and practices, preparing them to tackle real-world challenges effectively.

“We are thrilled to partner with Altium in this important initiative,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “Our goal is to equip the engineers of tomorrow with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry. By combining our extensive range of components and educational resources with Altium’s innovative design software, we can offer a comprehensive learning experience that bridges the gap between education and industry.”

Together, Altium and Mouser are committed to fostering innovation and excellence in electronics design education, paving the way for a new generation of skilled engineers and designers.

About Altium

Altium Limited, a part of the Renesas Group, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.