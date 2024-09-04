Proximity Learning Partners With LinkIt! To Empower Certified Virtual Teachers With Advanced Assessment Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proximity Learning Inc., the pioneering provider of synchronous virtual instruction for K-12 education, announced today its partnership with LinkIt!, a market leader providing data warehousing, analytics, assessment and multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) solutions for K-12 schools.

Proximity Learning teachers can now access LinkIt!’s assessment creation and analysis tools to personalize their virtual learning programs, which have proven to increase grades across core subjects by up to 56 percent in some districts.

“Our teachers have provided standard-setting instruction to over 500,000 students,” said Evan Erdberg, president and founder of Proximity Learning. “Our goal is to equip teachers with the training and resources they need to not only provide a stellar virtual learning experience but to deeply connect with their students to understand their individual and group learning needs. Tools like LinkIt! allow us to measure the effectiveness of our educational program by monitoring and nurturing student progress.”

Designed by K-12 educators, technologists and data experts, the LinkIt! platform offers assessment management, data analytics and intervention support to drive student performance. With the addition of LinkIt!, Proximity Learning teachers can better measure pre- and post-test performance to meet every student's academic needs.

“We founded LinkIt! to close the gap between curriculum assessment and mastery for standardized testing. Since then, we’ve evolved our tool to support hundreds of districts and partners throughout the U.S. with capturing student data and improving educational outcomes,” said Joshua Powe, co-founder and executive chairman of LinkIt!. “Assessment data is a powerful tool for educators, administrators, parents and the students themselves. Tracking and analyzing progress is critical to surrounding students with a holistic learning environment focused on their success.”

To learn more about LinkIt!’s data collection and analysis platform, visit www.linkit.com. To find out more about how Proximity Learning is empowering school districts and improving the learning experience, visit www.proxlearn.com.

About Proximity Learning Inc.

Established in 2009, Proximity Learning Inc., an Education Solutions Services company, has pioneered using web conferencing technology to stream certified teachers into a classroom when a teacher could not be found locally. Students are able to see, learn and interact with a teacher "live" each day from within their school classrooms. This PLI model directly addresses the acute and growing teacher shortage crisis plaguing school districts across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.proxlearn.com.

About LinkIt!

LinkIt! is a market leader providing data warehousing, analytics, assessment and MTSS solutions for K-12 schools. We help school districts streamline collecting, managing and analyzing student performance data to improve academic achievement, save time and increase overall productivity. Specifically, the company's data warehouse and assessment platform enable schools to store and analyze third-party and locally created data for all grade levels and subject areas. LinkIt! also provides custom analytical services to help schools better understand their data for more effective decision-making and action planning. Lastly, our MTSS solution helps schools optimize workflows to create individualized student learning plans. At LinkIt, we come to work every day knowing that our work directly impacts students, teachers and their ability to succeed. While we differentiate our products by being comprehensive, easy to use and innovative, our unique value proposition is our relentless focus on customer service and support.