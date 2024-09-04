Modernizing the Global Postal System: Zonos Selected by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to Power Enhanced Compliance, Processing Speed, and Transparency for Posts Worldwide

The international DDP shipping model allows parcels to ship with duties, taxes, and fees prepaid, making it easy for packages to move through customs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The international DDP shipping model allows parcels to ship with duties, taxes, and fees prepaid, making it easy for packages to move through customs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ST. GEORGE, Utah & BERN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking move to address the dual challenges of evolving compliance regulations and increasing consumer expectations for swift, efficient deliveries, Zonos, the leader in cross-border technology solutions, has been selected by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for a strategic initiative. The UPU is a United Nations specialized agency that facilitates international postal cooperation through its universal network of modern postal services. By leveraging Zonos' cutting-edge API technology to enhance the accuracy and processing speed of data transmitted through the UPU's Customs Declaration System (CDS), this effort is poised to transform the global postal ecosystem. This initiative aims to empower postal operators with technology to mitigate delays caused by inadequate or incomplete data, thereby improving operational efficiency, ensuring compliance, and significantly enhancing the delivery experience for consumers worldwide.

Bridging the Technological Divide for Postal Operators Worldwide

This partnership specifically targets the technological challenges faced by postal operators around the globe. Many of these entities struggle to compete in an increasingly digital and data-driven landscape due to their limited ability to accurately and rapidly transmit electronic advanced data (EAD). This deficiency places them at a competitive disadvantage and contributes to significant delays in the international customs clearance process.

Zonos' innovative API technology offers a scalable and adaptable technology solution to these challenges, facilitating real-time, accurate data collection that meets the rigorous requirements of modern customs and security regulations that require detailed shipment information including good descriptions, harmonized codes, and accurate values for general or regional (such as ICS2) EAD regulations. The improved data quality addresses regulatory and safety concerns about the contents of packages for global customs operations.

Transitioning to a Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Model

A significant goal of this collaboration is to transition towards a DDP model in response to market demand for more transparent and efficient customs processes. This initiative supports the UPU's Article 18-004 (Items for delivery free of charges and fees) by developing a robust DDP solution, facilitating smoother and faster cross-border mail and parcel deliveries. By enabling posts to calculate and collect duties and taxes at the point of sale, this model eliminates surprise costs for consumers and enhances the overall international mailing and delivery experience.

Enhancing Consumer Experience through Efficiency and Reliability

The UPU-Zonos initiative emphasizes improving the delivery experience for consumers worldwide. By streamlining the data collection process, the partnership aims to expedite customs clearance and reduce the time packages spend in transit to meet the consumer demand for speed. It also aims to enhance the reliability and predictability of international deliveries, fostering greater trust in the global postal system.

A Unified Vision for the Future of International Postal Services

The shared commitment of the UPU and Zonos to leveraging technology for the betterment of the global postal ecosystem is at the heart of this initiative. Clint Reid, CEO of Zonos, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the transformative potential of the collaboration: "Together, we are not just addressing immediate challenges; we are paving the way for a future where international postal services are more secure, efficient, and transparent for all."

About Zonos

Zonos is a leader in technology innovation for international commerce, simplifying cross-border trade with its comprehensive suite of solutions. Focused on compliance, classification, and transparent cost calculation, Zonos empowers businesses and postal operators to expand their global reach effortlessly, making international trade more accessible and transparent.