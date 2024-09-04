Tempus Announces Real World Data Collaboration with BioNTech

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM, “Tempus”), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced a multi-year collaboration with BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”), a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. This collaboration leverages Tempus' robust multimodal datasets in support of BioNTech’s next-generation oncology pipeline.

Under this collaboration, Tempus is providing analytical support and computational biology expertise to BioNTech across its comprehensive research and development oncology pipeline. BioNTech will work collaboratively with Tempus to leverage Tempus’ real-world multimodal database to generate novel insights into the biological mechanisms supporting the discovery of new therapies and aiming to enhance the development of BioNTech’s clinical oncology pipeline.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with BioNTech to combine our real-world multimodal data and cutting-edge computational technology to help advance their differentiated oncology pipeline,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “By applying Tempus' extensive real-world multimodal data to BioNTech's AI capabilities and multi-platform discovery engine, we believe we can generate a real impact by working to bring novel therapies to those cancer patients who could potentially benefit the most.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

