Wellpoint to Offer Individual & Family Health Plans Statewide through the Maryland Health Connection

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marylanders in need of an affordable individual or family health plan will have new options from Wellpoint during the 2024 open enrollment season for coverage beginning January 2025.

Wellpoint (formerly Amerigroup) has been serving Marylanders for more than 25 years as a leading coordinator of Medicaid managed healthcare benefits. Wellpoint cares for the whole health of nearly three million Americans and is part of a family of companies serving more than 47 million people nationwide.

Darrell Gray, II, MD, MPH, President of Wellpoint Maryland’s Medicaid health plan, said that the organization’s extensive experience in Medicaid has helped Wellpoint’s individual business segment design health benefit plans that fit the unique health needs of Marylanders.

“At Wellpoint, we believe that everyone deserves access to affordable and quality healthcare,” said Dr. Gray. “We are excited that Wellpoint’s individual business segment is expanding equitable access to healthcare to more people with several benefit-rich options offered through the state’s marketplace.”

According to the Maryland Health Benefit exchange, a total of 213,895 people enrolled in the Maryland Health Connection's 2024 plans, up from 182,166 in 2023.

“Last year was the largest increase and the largest total ever of health plan enrollees through the state’s health insurance marketplace,” added Dr. Gray. “Let’s keep that momentum going so every Marylander has the opportunity to live their healthiest life.”

Wellpoint can help consumers find the right plan for their own needs and budget, whether someone is considering individual and family coverage for the first time, shopping for a new plan, or no longer qualifies for Medicaid. In addition, nine out of 10 people nationwide can save on the cost of health coverage.

People can have affordable coverage for prescription drugs, doctor and hospital visits, and mental healthcare with a Wellpoint plan. Health plans start with zero-cost preventive care and some plans include dental and vision coverage as well. Wellpoint’s network of doctors and hospitals also includes Spanish-speaking care providers.

Marylanders can find out more information about health plan benefits by visiting wellpoint.com/md/individual-family. Open enrollment through MarylandHealthConnection.gov begins November 1, 2024.

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family, focuses on improving members’ physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at every stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions. Wellpoint is committed to helping individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit www.wellpoint.com.