Exus Renewables North America Chooses Prescinto for Data Centralization and Real-Time Monitoring of Renewable Assets

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exus Renewables North America (Exus), a leading North American asset manager and independent power producer (IPP), has partnered with Prescinto, a global clean energy asset performance management (APM) SaaS provider, to streamline the management of their diverse renewable energy portfolio. This partnership underscores Exus's commitment to optimizing both their asset management and power production operations.

Exus will utilize Prescinto’s advanced data centralization and real-time monitoring capabilities for their extensive solar, wind, and energy storage assets. The collaboration spans over 3 GW of capacity, ensuring efficient, reliable, and transparent operations across all domains.

“Our decision to partner with Prescinto was driven by their flexible and powerful data management suite,” said Dhaval Bhalodia, Head of Operations at Exus. “Prescinto’s API allows us to connect directly to our python script. Their data warehouse, with connectors to tools like PowerBI, streamlines our reporting processes. Additionally, their customizable dashboards and expertise across solar, wind, and energy storage provide us with the tailored support we need to manage our assets effectively.”

Prescinto’s platform, known for its AI/ML-driven insights and advanced analytics, is designed to detect inefficiencies, provide actionable recommendations, and enhance overall asset performance. The partnership with Exus will enable the company to optimize asset uptime, extend the life cycle of their renewable energy projects, and maximize the value of their operations.

About Prescinto:

Prescinto is an AI-powered SaaS platform dedicated to boosting power generation efficiency in solar, wind, and energy storage assets. By identifying underperformance and providing actionable insights, Prescinto helps asset operators achieve superior results. With a global footprint managing over 16 GW of clean energy assets, Prescinto serves industry leaders across 14+ countries.

About Exus Renewables North America:

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions across North America.

For more information, visit https://prescinto.ai/