Amprius Signs LOI with Fortune Global 500 Leader in Light Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a Fortune Global 500 technology OEM to develop a high-energy SiCore™ cylindrical cell for Light Electric Vehicle (“LEV”) applications. The LOI demonstrates both parties’ intention to enter into a commercial supply agreement that will cover the next 5 years.

The Fortune Global 500 technology company has a strong presence in the LEV industry and is looking to enhance its product offerings through this strategic partnership with Amprius. The potential future business associated with the non-binding LOI could provide Amprius with battery production orders exceeding 2 GWh over the proposed contract’s duration.

Under this LOI, Amprius will design and deliver high energy density cylindrical cells based on Amprius’ SiCore anode chemistry with a 25% capacity improvement over the current industry standard. While the performance specifications are still being finalized, this development aims to substantially increase energy capacity, marking a significant milestone for both companies. Amprius has secured over 125 million SiCore cylindrical cell annual production capacity through contract manufacturing partnerships. Additional capacity will be available in 2025.

“This partnership further demonstrates Amprius’ industry-leading battery performance and its ability to significantly improve product range and performance across a variety of industries,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “As we continue to transform the electric mobility sector, we are beginning to make strong inroads in the light electric vehicle space. We are excited to add another Fortune Global 500 company to our robust list of customers who trust Amprius to power their devices and products. The batteries for this application will take advantage of Amprius' new breakthrough SiCore cell chemistry and cylindrical cell design.”

Amprius will begin shipping the first group of SiCore cylindrical cells designed for this application to the customer this year.

The LEV market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching an estimated $205.7 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.74% from 2023 onward, according to a Providence Research Report. This growth will continue to drive increasing demand for high-performance batteries across the micro-mobility sector.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 500MWh of contract manufacturing available today and entered into a lease agreement for a gigawatt-hour-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

