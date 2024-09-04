JetBlue Skates into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new multi-year partnership with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders as the Official Domestic Airline Partner. As New York’s Hometown Airline ®, JetBlue is proud to align with an award-winning arena and sports team that shares its customer-centric approach to partnerships and enhancements as the airline continues to underscore its commitment to its loyal TrueBlue ® and TrueBlue Mosaic® customers.

“JetBlue is excited to lace up with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena for the ultimate New York power play as the Official Domestic Airline Partner,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “With new JetBlue service from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) launching next month, we're excited to become an even bigger part of the Long Island community, home of some of our most loyal customers.”

Through the partnership, JetBlue is giving back to its loyal Long Island customers with exclusive access and benefits to TrueBlue and Mosaic members, including pre-sale access and special offers for select UBS Arena events and New York Islanders games. Mosaic members will also receive access to a designated priority lane at the main entrance of the UBS Arena. To enjoy these benefits, unlock travel perks and earn tiles toward Mosaic status, join the TrueBlue loyalty program at jetblue.com/trueblue.

UBS Arena’s ‘Northwest Terrace’ will become the TrueBlue Terrace by JetBlue, serving as an outdoor ‘front porch’ for TrueBlue members to socialize, relax and sip their favorite alcoholic1 and non-alcoholic beverages. JetBlue will also transform the UBS Arena’s event level to the JetBlue Runway Level, which will feature the JetBlue Mosaic Lounge (formerly the ‘Spotlight Club’) and the Mosaic Suites (formally the ‘Spotlight Suites’).

“JetBlue is one of the most iconic and innovative major U.S. airlines and we are grateful to have them partner with UBS Arena and the NY Islanders for a long time to come.” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “JetBlue’s incredible commitment to unique, high-quality experiences and passion for the communities they serve is congruent to our mission and values. I am confident that Belmont Park will be a better place with them involved.”

To kick off this partnership, activities will take place today across the region including:

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 Takeover – Starting at 11 a.m. EST, New York Islanders Legend and four-time Stanley Cup Champion Butch Goring along with the Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyles and the New York Islanders Hype Team will bring the energy of Islanders games and events at UBS Arena to JetBlue’s Terminal 5. Music, giveaways and special surprises are in store for JetBlue customers during their stopover at JFK on September 4.





The airline will also celebrate the partnership with a new social content series and provide support for the Islanders’ Girls Hockey Program, including Girls Learn to Play, Girls Try Hockey for Free, and Girls Advanced Clinics.

JetBlue is proud to partner with businesses and organizations that are making a difference in the communities where our customers and crewmembers live and work, now including the UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. For more information about JetBlue’s sponsorships, visit jetblue.com/our-company/sponsorships.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, and have eight players, one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team’s state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

1. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol.