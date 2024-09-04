Movado Partners With 5 New Global Ambassadors and Launches Icons Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOVADO (NYSE: MOV) is proud to announce its new roster of brand ambassadors starring in “When I Move You Move,” the brand’s new global campaign featuring legendary and emerging icons in acting, music, sports, and business. The campaign includes renowned actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, legendary Academy Award winning actress Julianne Moore, iconic Grammy Award winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur Ludacris, Pro Bowl and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, and All-Star point guard and 2024 Team USA Summer Olympics team member and gold medalist, Tyrese Haliburton.

“ We are proud of our multi-year partnership with this roster of amazing talent across culture and entertainment and to feature them in our 2024-2025 global brand campaign,” said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO, Movado Group. “ It was important to us that we aligned with individuals that truly represent Movado’s legacy of innovation, commitment to excellence and iconic design. This campaign has an incredible amount of energy and movement that is dynamic and makes you feel connected to Movado.”

Movement was the inspiration for this campaign - as it’s the key component of the brand’s DNA, with Movado meaning “always in motion” in Esperanto, a language created in 1887 to break down communications barriers. The talent is captured moving to and interacting with Ludacris’ 2003 #1 Billboard and Grammy-nominated song “Stand Up.” The chorus “when I move you move” is a call to action for people to express their full potential by doing what truly moves them.

Movado partnered with Creative Director Robert Lussier from The Style Council and global fashion photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott to come up with the vision. The styling was done by celebrity stylist Mel Ottenberg and choreographed by movement director Stephen Galloway.

“ Over the last year, we’ve embarked on a journey to take our brand to new heights by developing a culturally relevant campaign that moves you - that literally makes you want to get up and move,” said Margot Grinberg, President, Movado. “ Our goal is to be disruptive and stand out - do something unexpected that will make you stop and want to see more from Movado. It will keep our brand top of mind and engage new audiences globally.”

The “When I Move You Move” campaign features watches across key families, where each icon wears specific pieces that align with their unique and personal style.

The campaign will be featured throughout the year across television, digital and print media including magazines, out of home and across all social media platforms. To discover more about the campaign, go to Movado.com.

About MOVADO

Since 1881, Movado has always been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world’s premier watchmakers, with a proud 143-year heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

The brand has been a long-time supporter of the performing arts and other worthy causes and is proud to partner with organizations such as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Public Art Fund, The Studio Museum of Harlem, Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) and Jewelers for Children.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.