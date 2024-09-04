US Foods, Feeding America® to Shape the Future of Food Access With Expansion of Innovative Direct to Neighbor Locker Project

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced an expanded national partnership with Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. As part of US Foods’ recently enhanced “Helping Communities Make It” hunger-relief programming, the company will grant Feeding America $750,000 to expand the organization’s highly innovative Direct to Neighbor locker project into seven additional communities by the end of 2024. This is US Foods’ largest single monetary donation to date and builds on the company’s long-standing hunger-relief commitment to harness the power of food to empower communities with nourishment and opportunity.

The Feeding America Direct to Neighbor locker project is one of the most innovative food access projects in the country, providing more convenient and dignified hunger-relief support for community members experiencing food insecurity. Implemented through existing food bank affiliates, the program leverages an online order-ahead platform where community members can place customized grocery orders. These custom requests are prepared by the local partner food bank or agency partner and made available for pick-up in individual refrigerated, frozen or non-temperature-controlled lockers that can be placed in convenient locations such as local grocery stores and other highly frequented community locations. The order and pickup process affords community members greater choice and convenience, like that offered by traditional online grocery shopping applications and is intended to help remove emotional hurdles that may hinder someone in need from taking part in a traditional hunger-relief food bank experience.

“With more than 44 million Americans, including 13 million children, facing food insecurity in the United States, we are honored to support Feeding America in their journey to bring innovative solutions for combating food insecurity to communities across the country,” said Dave Flitman, US Foods CEO. “This new commitment builds on the more than $12 million in product donations that US Foods provided to Feeding America food banks in 2023. Hunger Action Month is a time to recognize the hunger crisis in America and take action, and we are proud to leverage the opportunity to expand this important partnership.”

“Everyone deserves dignified access to nutritious food to thrive. In collaboration with local partner food banks and alongside people facing hunger, we prioritize dignity so we can transform the charitable food system together," said Casey Marsh, Feeding America Chief Development Officer. "The Direct to Neighbor lockers are an example of our work to design a more equitable and convenient neighbor experience that not only expands their choice of foods but also removes some of the emotional hurdles to accessing food. As a fellow Chicago-based company, US Foods has demonstrated a strong commitment to our cause, and we are thrilled to be expanding this exciting project with their generous donation."

Joined by Chicago-based celebrity chef Stephanie Izard and dozens of US Foods associates, the company and Feeding America launched their enhanced partnership at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, formally announcing the seven Feeding America food banks receiving new Direct to Neighbor locker project grants. Grant recipients are:

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Fox Valley Technical College (Wis.)

Feeding Tampa Bay, Sulfur Springs Resource Center (Fla.)

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Helping Hands Food Pantry (Okla.)

Lowcountry Food Bank, North Strand Helping Hand food pantry (S.C.)

Northern Illinois Food Bank, Northwest Center and Neighborhood Market (Ill.)

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties, food bank locations (Ohio)

Treasure Coast Food Bank, Whole Child Connection, benefits enrollment and social service referral community hub (Fla.)

“It’s an honor to help put a spotlight on the impactful hunger-relief efforts Feeding America and US Foods are supporting,” said Stephanie Izard, celebrity chef and TV personality. “Hunger relief is a cause that is near and dear to my heart as I have seen first-hand how important it is to have the right community programs in place to help those who are facing food insecurity. I’m thankful for the opportunity to help build awareness around this innovative work spearheaded by two Chicago-based organizations.”

For more information about the company’s other strategic initiatives and its commitment to Helping Communities Make It, visit www.usfoods.com/community.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on X.com.