Dock Health now available as qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce optimization platform Dock Health today announced its availability as a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform, making it easy for healthcare providers to confidently adopt Dock’s task management and workflow automation tools.

Spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock Health’s workforce optimization platform helps administrative and operational teams work more efficiently with secure task collaboration, streamlined workflow automation and necessary systems interconnectivity to drive cross-functional care accountability.

“As a pediatric gastroenterologist, I struggled to manage the administrative and operational tasks for my patients and envisioned a solution to simplify and bring into sync the clinical and admin teams and tasks," said Michael Docktor, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. "The challenge has been to seamlessly integrate with the electronic health record and care team workflows at scale. Mayo Clinic Platform’s Solutions Studio program has dramatically accelerated the ability to innovate in complex environments.”

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio is a program designed to accelerate the development and deployment of digital health solutions, facilitating faster and easier innovation and adoption with access to global, federated de-identified data and efficient, scalable integration into clinical workflows. Solutions Studio offers an objective and comprehensive qualification process that evaluates solutions for accuracy, efficacy, and susceptibility to bias.

“Solutions Studio speeds up the pace of digital healthcare innovation, and it is critical for technology developers to follow best practices in developing, validating, and deploying their AI solutions. When a solution is qualified, healthcare providers know it has been evaluated by Mayo Clinic Platform using a proprietary process designed to promote transparency, explainability, and reliability of the solution’s performance, all aimed at supporting care teams and improving patient outcomes,” says Steve Bethke, vice president of solution developer market, Mayo Clinic Platform.

Dock Health Key Use Cases

Healthcare organizations needing support in these areas can benefit from Dock Health:

Referral management and reducing leakage

Length of stay issues and discharge planning

New patient onboarding

“Dock creates interconnectivity between clinical operations and administrative teams that facilitate the care journey,” said Docktor. “Healthcare organizations can now swiftly and confidently pursue Dock without the years-long effort to initiate change.”

To learn more about Dock Health, visit www.dock.health.

About Dock Health

Dock Health is a pioneering task collaboration and workflow automation platform designed to streamline administrative and operational processes for healthcare teams. Founded by a pediatric gastroenterologist and spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock Health serves hundreds of care teams across leading healthcare organizations, bringing clinical and administrative professionals in sync for better patient care. The platform provides visibility and accountability to reduce administrative burdens, allowing care teams to focus on patient care while ensuring seamless coordination throughout the care journey. Highly customizable and integrated with the electronic health record and productivity solutions, Dock Health serves as the connective tissue to facilitate the complex coordination challenges in clinical care in any setting. Our mission is to improve the care team experience through user-friendly, integrated and novel solutions that support collaboration, efficiency and better patient care. Learn more at www.dock.health, YouTube, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Mayo Clinic Platform does not endorse or otherwise warrant the functionality, quality, or performance of the Dock Health technology solution described in this article (the “Solution”). Participation in Mayo Clinic Platform’s Solution Studio Program does not constitute, include, or imply any product warranties from Mayo Clinic, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by Mayo Clinic Platform. Any rights or remedies associated with the Solution shall be provided by Dock Health, and not by Mayo Clinic.