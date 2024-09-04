ICON Parking, Invisible Urban Charging Partner to Deploy 5,000+ EV Chargers in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invisible Urban Charging (IUC), a leading provider of charging-as-a-service solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Hudson Valley Parking Trust (HVPT), the recent acquirer of ICON Parking, to deploy a network of 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across New York City. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant step towards accelerating the city’s transition to a sustainable future.

IUC’s innovative charging-as-a-service model, combined with HVPT’s extensive parking footprint, will create a robust EV charging infrastructure that meets the surging demand from New York City’s rapidly growing EV population. The partnership leverages HVPT’s recent acquisition of ICON Parking, the largest parking operator in Manhattan, providing easy access to a network of charging locations.

New York State has witnessed a staggering 660% surge in EV ownership over the past five years, underscoring the rapid shift towards electric mobility. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, New York City aims to convert 400,000 traditional vehicles to EVs.

“This partnership is a game-changer for New York City,” said Nigel Broomhall, CEO of IUC, which he co-founded with Jake Bezzant. “Even with the premium placed on space in New York City, building out a robust EV charging infrastructure is critical to meet a growing demand from increasing EV ownership in the city.”

Jerry Skillett, Chairman and CEO of HVPT, added, "Our collaboration with IUC on deploying 5,000 EV chargers is a massive step towards providing the service that New Yorkers want and sets ICON Parking apart from all others. This deployment further enhances the proven relationship we have with Jake and the team at IUC, the global leaders in the EV space."

The deployment of 5,000 EV chargers aligns with New York City’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and supports the state’s rapid growth in EV adoption. IUC’s proven track record in delivering high-density charging solutions, coupled with HVPT’s extensive parking assets, positions this partnership as a catalyst for EV adoption in the city.

IUC’s partnership with global real estate leaders JLL and CBRE further strengthens its position as a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure. With a shared vision of a sustainable future, these strategic alliances enable IUC to accelerate its nationwide expansion and achieve its goal of deploying one million EV chargers within the next five years.

About Hudson Valley Parking Trust

Hudson Valley Parking Trust ("HVPT") is a global parking operations and investment platform founded and led by Jerry Skillett and a team of parking veterans and vertical experts that provides parking operations and proprietary parking technology and EV charging solutions to owners and managers of parking assets. With over 130 combined years of experience in the parking industry, HVPT has worked with the most successful companies in the sector and currently manages and owns an extensive portfolio of parking assets.

About Invisible Urban Charging

Invisible Urban Charging was founded in 2019 as a complete “electric vehicle charging solution as a service” provider, working with major property owners across the globe to drive the electrification of transportation and make a positive impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, IUC is an end-to-end EV solution to deploy high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee. For more information, please visit our website at www.iucharging.com.