Zoovu and Shopware Partner to Ease Online Product Discovery for B2C and B2B Buyers through AI-Powered Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoovu, a leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Shopware, a leading global ecommerce platform. This collaboration gives Shopware’s 100,000 customers access to Zoovu’s AI-powered search and product discovery platform, including the first out-of-the-box generative AI ecommerce solution among Shopware partners.

The integration of Zoovu’s AI-powered solutions with the Shopware platform transforms the ecommerce experience for both B2C and B2B companies. Using Zoovu’s extensive product data and AI, businesses can build hyper-personalized, guided ecommerce experiences that ask buyers the right questions to present the perfect products based on their specific needs. These capabilities have been proven to increase conversions by 200% and average order value by 65% while reducing sales cycles and operational costs by up to 98%. When deployed in retail stores, this technology has increased store revenue by 27%.

“At Shopware, we believe in empowering businesses with cutting-edge ecommerce solutions. By partnering with Zoovu, we're bringing generative AI-powered product discovery into our ecosystem—a natural step forward in our mission to elevate the shopping experience and help merchants thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape,” said Jason Nyhus, president and general manager, Shopware.

Zoovu’s AI-powered solutions are already making a significant impact on Shopware customers across various industries, including consumer goods, homeware, and manufacturing.

“Partnering with Shopware enables us to accelerate the use of AI in ecommerce to deliver personalized customer experiences that are engaging, tailored and results-driven,” said Tim Lavell, chief revenue officer, Zoovu. “As the ecommerce landscape continues to evolve, the collaboration between Zoovu and Shopware ensures businesses can maximize their investments in technology to driving online sales.”

About Shopware

Shopware, founded in Schöppingen in 2000, offers a holistic omnichannel digital commerce platform for sophisticated mid-market and lower enterprise merchants, with high flexibility and various options for B2C, D2C, B2B, as well as service-based use cases. Shopware is well positioned and one of the market leaders in its segment, especially in the DACH region, with a fast-growing business in North America. The solution is headless, API-first, and uses an open source architecture, allowing merchants to individually customize and scale the product offering, creating a strong customer experience. Furthermore, Shopware relies on a global network of 1,600 sales, technology and solution partners, securing a stable ecosystem. Shopware merchants currently process a combined GMV of more than $22 billion Euro across the global Shopware platform.

About Zoovu

Ecommerce is broken and Zoovu is fixing it. As the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform, we help B2C, B2B, and retail companies unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world’s largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, 3M, Trek, and Honeywell, use Zoovu customer behavior insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 20 million online engagements for brands each year, with conversions up to 10X higher than industry averages. Learn more at zoovu.com.