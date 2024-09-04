BostonGene and Mount Sinai to Collaborate on a Prospective Precision Medicine Study of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced they will collaborate with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on a precision medicine clinical study in multiple myeloma (MM). The study aims to evaluate and improve cancer sequencing for the characterization of tumor molecular vulnerabilities and the identification of novel therapeutics, paving the way for developing targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches for MM patients.

Samir Parekh, MBBS, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and fellow researchers at Mount Sinai will utilize BostonGene's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited and NY State-approved next-generation sequencing technologies, including whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to support clinical care and discovery efforts for patients with MM.

“Collaborating with BostonGene enables us to leverage their advanced next-generation sequencing to gain deeper insights into the molecular and immune characteristics of multiple myeloma,” said Cesar Rodriguez, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This partnership will help us identify novel therapeutic targets and develop more effective, personalized treatment strategies for our patients. By recognizing the unique features a patient and their disease have, we may be able to select optimal regimens that may translate to better outcomes.”

BostonGene’s cloud-based solutions, bioinformatics capabilities and analytical tools offer a robust platform for integrated analysis of the patient and their tumor. This comprehensive approach delivers data-driven results, transforming patient care and revolutionizing precision medicine practices.

“We are excited to partner with Mount Sinai on this study,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “Our AI-powered solutions and comprehensive analytical tools provide unparalleled insights into the molecular underpinnings of cancer and we are committed to advancing precision medicine to improve outcomes for multiple myeloma patients.”

