Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank Close $315.7 Million Financing for Four Texas Battery Energy Storage Projects

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank announced today they served as co-lead arrangers on a $315.7 million financing for four battery energy storage systems in Texas. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas served as Administrative Agent on the transaction. SocGen and Siemens joined as Joint Lead Arrangers and BankUnited, Mitsubishi HC Capital, and Bayern LB rounded out the syndicate.

All four projects are expected to be operational later this year and collectively represent 730 MW / 1,049 MWh of capacity owned by a battery energy storage-focused fund at UBS Asset Management. Battery energy storage systems are increasingly seen as a key component for supporting grid stability and reliability, as well as for maximizing the value of renewable power generation.

“We see expanding opportunities for battery storage systems, such as these four projects in Texas, to support the reliability and cost-effectiveness of clean energy sources,” said Ken-Ichi Hino, Co-head of the Energy Storage investment strategy at UBS Asset Management. "We greatly appreciated the industry knowledge and expertise of the First Citizens Energy Finance and Deutsche Bank teams in helping arrange this financing."

“We are pleased to support UBS Asset Management’s storage investment strategy within its infrastructure portfolio,” said Jeremy Eisman, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure & Energy Financing at Deutsche Bank. “This financing builds upon Deutsche Bank’s leading track record of supporting renewable project developers at both the asset and platform level.”

“These four battery projects represent a significant addition to the battery energy storage capacity of the Texas electrical system,” said Mike Lorusso, who heads First Citizens Energy Finance. “We were pleased to serve as co-lead arranger for these important projects and to work closely with UBS Asset Management to deliver a successful financing.”

Deutsche Bank's Infrastructure & Energy Financing group provides structured financing solutions for clients across the renewable, power and energy sectors.

First Citizens Energy Finance leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About UBS Asset Management

UBS Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real estate investment managers in the world.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network. Discover more at db.com.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.