Fourcore Secures $500 Million Funding Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourcore Capital (“Fourcore” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in AI-powered, global asset and wealth management, today announced that it has signed a binding agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), part of GEM, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, for a $500 million share subscription facility to be funded upon a public markets listing. The funds from the share subscription facility will be used to further accelerate the Company’s growth through strategic acquisitions and the expansion of advisor support capabilities, including the appointment of additional management talent.

"This commitment from GEM validates our vision of providing global asset and wealth management solutions that reside at the forefront of the AI revolution,” said Jordan Waring, Chairman of the Management Board and Group CEO of Fourcore. “Further, this institutional backing and strategic partnership reinforces the strong capital structure we are building as we execute our long-term growth plan. Fourcore is scaling cutting-edge technologies that will meet the growing demand of investors seeking attractive opportunities to put capital to work across both asset and wealth management offerings.”

The $500 million facility from GGY will support Fourcore’s growth plans and empower the Company to:

Accelerate global expansion initiatives Enhance AI and blockchain integrations across its platform Invest in research and development of next-generation financial technologies Bolster advisor support capabilities through strategic appointments and expansion of talent

Additional Information

On August 23, 2024, Fourcore announced a strategic acquisition of select technology and financial assets from NSCG. As part of that partnership, NSCG signed a binding agreement to contribute up to $25 million as an anchor investment in Fourcore’s planned, private markets capital raise.

About Fourcore

Fourcore is an emerging leader in global asset, wealth and investment management committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to its clients. With a strong focus on growth and operational excellence through open architecture and disciplined investment portfolios, Fourcore develops tailored strategies to match the ambitions and needs of each of its advisors and clients. For more information, visit www.fourcorecapital.com.

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has completed over 570 transactions in 72 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. For more information: https://www.gemny.com/