ATLAS Space Operations raises $15m in growth investment round led by NewSpace Capital

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLAS Space Operations, a world leading provider of ground station services for satellite communications, has raised $15 million in its latest growth investment round.

ATLAS, a Ground Station as a Service (GaaS) and Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) provider, operates the largest U.S. owned and operated global federated ground network, enabling seamless data transmission and reception for spacecraft operators. Its services support a wide range of missions across the commercial, civil, and defense sectors, facilitating secure, scalable, and real-time access to space-based data.

The ATLAS network comprises over 50 antennas across more than 34 ground stations and provides for LEO, MEO, and GEO orbits. Operating through the company’s proprietary Freedom® Software, the ATLAS federated network integrates intricate and diverse antenna networks into a unified solution for commercial and government clients.

Freedom software simplifies spacecraft communication, from single satellites to constellation management, making it faster and more economical for customers. Freedom offers customers a secure, singular access point to the entire ATLAS network, featuring rapid onboarding capabilities. This software enables customers to manage their spacecraft with automated communications, dynamic flex scheduling, millions of data points, and near real-time troubleshooting capabilities.

Since ATLAS was founded in 2015, it has become a central part of the global space ecosystem. The company boasts a 100 percent contract renewal rate with its customers, who rely on its effective ground station services as critical infrastructure for their space missions. This success underscores ATLAS's vital role in ensuring mission success and the deep trust it has cultivated among customers.

The $15 million investment led by NewSpace Capital will enable ATLAS to meet industry demand and manage the rapid growth it is experiencing. The investment demonstrates strong confidence in ATLAS’ Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) approach as a vital solution for the space economy. It will be able to call on NewSpace Capital’s extensive experience in the space sector, and a leadership team that includes seasoned industry and financial professionals as well as globally renowned space scientists.

John Williams, CEO at ATLAS, thanked the company’s investors for their support.

‘We are thrilled to have NewSpace Capital’s support," he said.

‘Their exceptional expertise in the space industry will strongly bolster ATLAS in executing and expanding in the U.S., as well its international growth strategy in the European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets.’

‘It’s a very exciting time to be working in space. And it’s a very exciting time for our company.’

Martin Halliwell, Partner at NewSpace Capital, who will be joining the board of ATLAS said:

‘We look for companies that really change the playing field.

’ATLAS stood out to us because of the critical importance of what they do for the sector as a whole, the intelligence and industry that was plain to see in their team, and their ambition to grow.

‘ATLAS solves the problem of fragmented ground communication in the space industry. They provide a smoother, more reliable, faster, and more cost-effective solution.

"We were confident that with our support, they will really flourish.’

‘Our investment also reflects our commitment to the US market, which remains very important to us.

‘We are delighted that ATLAS has chosen NewSpace Capital to lead this round.’

Existing investors, including Michigan Capital Network, Beringea, Wakestream Ventures and Boomerang Catapult, as well as new investors Michigan Rise and Red Cedar Ventures, also participated in the round. ATLAS was advised throughout the process by GH Partners and Cooley LLP.

ATLAS Space Operations was launched in California, moved its headquarters to Traverse City, Michigan in 2017 and has an office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The leadership team of four has over 130+ years of commercial and government experience between them.

About ATLAS Space Operations

ATLAS Space Operations is the leading provider of Ground Software as a Service™ in the space communications industry. ATLAS’ revolutionary Freedom® software has been recognized by industry-leading publications and organizations such as Via Satellite and the World Teleport Association. Additionally, ATLAS was highlighted in the CIO Review: Telecom Edition as Company of the Year (2023) as well as one of the 10 Most Promising Technologies. Lastly, Aerospace & Defense Review acknowledged ATLAS as one of the Top Satellite Solutions Providers. ATLAS combines the Freedom Software Platform and its global antenna network to achieve its mission of securing space access anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit atlasspace.com.

About NewSpace Capital

NewSpace Capital is a global private equity firm that invests in growth-stage companies across the space technology ecosystem. It provides financial support for entrepreneurs and businesses working to tackle the greatest problems humanity faces, from the climate crisis to threats to sustained economic and social development.

The firm’s focus areas include building and manufacturing components, broadcasting and communication, earth observation, navigation, and emerging segments. By investing in the supply chain and applications segments of the space tech ecosystem, NewSpace taps into a large market with a high number of underinvested and undervalued companies.

Find out more: https://www.newspace.capital/