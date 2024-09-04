VDURA Announces Strategic Partnership with Jeskell Systems to Enhance Federal, Public Sector, and Commercial IT Modernization Efforts

SAN JOSE, Calif. & LAUREL, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VDURA, a leader in high-performance data storage and management solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Jeskell Systems, a renowned IT modernization specialist with nearly two decades of experience serving Federal and commercial clients globally. This collaboration aims to deliver industry leading data storage solutions that enhance operational performance, resilience, and security for Federal agencies and enterprises, further solidifying VDURA’s sizeable footprint in the Federal sector.

Jeskell Systems has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in the IT sector, recognized for its expertise in IT solutions to meet the unique needs of Federal and commercial organizations. With a strong focus on resilience, security, and scalability, Jeskell Systems has consistently set industry standards while holding extensive top-secret security clearances to ensure seamless integration in even the most sensitive environments.

Building on decades of experience in the Federal sector, VDURA has a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges that Federal agencies face. VDURA’s proven track record in delivering high-performance computing (HPC) and data management solutions has made VDURA a trusted name in Federal IT. Known for its unmatched durability, VDURA’s Data Platform is designed to withstand the rigorous demands of Federal operations, ensuring continuous availability and reliability. VDURA continues to demonstrate a renewed commitment to its partner program, with this announcement coming on the heels of VDURA’s recently expanded Velocity Partner Program.

Partnership to Power IT Modernization

Through this partnership, VDURA and Jeskell Systems will combine their strengths to offer Federal and commercial entities a powerful and flexible data platform that delivers unparalleled performance, durability, and reliability. VDURA's state-of-the-art data solutions are designed to meet the high-performance computing (HPC) demands of modern Federal agencies, providing frustration-free management, 24/7/365 data availability, and a wide performance profile – all at a reasonable price point.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jeskell Systems, an industry leader known for its deep technical expertise in developing, integrating, and managing complex infrastructures and empowering IT solutions," said Brad Painter, VP of Global Channels at VDURA. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower Federal agencies with the tools they need to achieve their IT modernization goals. Together, we will deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed the rigorous demands of today’s Federal and commercial IT landscape."

Leveraging Top-Tier Technology Partnerships

Jeskell Systems brings to the partnership its extensive experience working with top-tier technology partners, including IBM and Dell Technologies. This expertise, combined with VDURA's innovative data platform, will enable both companies to reduce risk, lower costs, and optimize IT effectiveness for Federal clients. The partnership will also focus on enhancing storage, cyber resilience, automation, and security, ensuring that Federal agencies can confidently pursue their missions with the best technology solutions available.

"VDURA's proven history of working with Federal clients, combined with their unmatched durability and reliability, makes them an ideal partner for Jeskell Systems," said Kelly Nuckolls, Chief Marketing Officer at Jeskell Systems. "This partnership will allow us to offer our clients even more robust, secure, and scalable IT solutions, ensuring that they are equipped to meet the challenges of the modern digital landscape."

A Commitment to Excellence and Client Advocacy

Both VDURA and Jeskell Systems share a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the unique needs of their clients. This partnership is poised to deliver solutions that not only address current IT challenges but also lay the groundwork for future success.

Meet with VDURA and Jeskell Systems at SC24

VDURA and Jeskell Systems will be showcasing the latest innovations in data storage and management at SC24. Visit Booth 2209 to learn more and discuss partnership opportunities.

To schedule a time to meet, visit https://www.vdura.com/company/events/meet-us-at-sc24/.

For more information about the VDURA and Jeskell Systems partnership and the solutions they offer, please visit www.vdura.com and www.jeskell.com.

About VDURA

VDURA is at the forefront of AI and HPC data storage and management, catering to on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid environments. Renowned for its unparalleled blend of performance, durability, and reliability, VDURA's Data Platform builds upon a legacy of pioneering work in unlocking the full potential of data.

VDURA recently launched the Velocity Partner Program, empowering partners with comprehensive tools, resources, and support to accelerate growth and drive customer innovation. By joining the program, partners gain access to exclusive training, marketing materials, and joint go-to-market opportunities, ensuring they can deliver the highest value solutions to their clients.

About Jeskell Systems

With over two decades of expertise, Jeskell Systems is a leader in IT modernization, known for setting industry standards in resilience, security, and scalability. Specializing in customized solutions for Federal and commercial clients worldwide, Jeskell ensures seamless integration in complex and highly sensitive data environments.

Jeskell Systems’ dedication to excellence and client advocacy distinguishes it in the industry. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Jeskell Systems focuses on delivering long-term value in storage, cyber resilience, automation, and security.