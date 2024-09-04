Keystone Urology Specialists Has Joined Solaris Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Keystone Urology Specialists, of Lancaster, PA, has joined as an affiliate. Terms have not been disclosed.

Keystone Urology Specialists brings to Solaris the skills and talents of 17 providers who care for over 25,000 unique patients each year. The addition of Keystone Urology Specialists means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of over 700 providers who annually care for over one million unique patients located in 13 states.

Solaris is a national healthcare management company that is predicated on advancing clinical excellence and business best practices in the urological field. The urology practices that join Solaris are choosing to scale nationally and to maintain the highest standards of patient care. They also are gaining access to resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.

“Keystone Urology Specialists has long maintained the tradition of keeping the patient as the highest priority as we continue to deliver an exceptional experience with superior outcomes,” said Dr. Kenneth Lessans, Keystone Market President. “Our partnership with Solaris allows Keystone to preserve our core values, while having access to an infrastructure to support the continued advancement of urologic care,” Dr. Lessans said.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris on the Keystone Urology Specialists deal. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Keystone Urology Specialists. Physician Growth Partners served as financial advisors to Keystone Urology Specialists.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is the leading U.S. healthcare management company in the urological field. Its affiliated medical practices have over 700 providers who annually care for over one million unique patients in 13 states. These practices and their providers are committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows them to make sure that every decision they make puts patient care at the forefront. Solaris Health is growing to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers, and to help them develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to their patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative healthcare management companies in the United States. Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com

About Keystone Urology Specialists

Keystone Urology Specialists represents the best urologists that have been providing preeminent urological care to the patients of Central Pennsylvania for well over 55 years. Visit http://www.keystoneurology.com

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm that partners with businesses in the financial and healthcare services sectors. Over nearly two decades the firm has utilized its thematic based investment strategy and deep sector knowledge to identify and partner with talented management teams to accelerate growth and build market leading businesses. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.