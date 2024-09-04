Bowman Contracted for Comprehensive Roadway Improvement Project in Philadelphia

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has been contracted to commence engineering services impacting safety improvements along portions of Roosevelt Boulevard (US 1) in Philadelphia, PA.

Key elements of the assignment include intersection modifications, traffic signal enhancements, pedestrian accommodations, signing and striping upgrades, bus stop improvements and green stormwater infrastructure. Bowman’s assignment is to help facilitate a roadway corridor with enhanced pedestrian mobility, efficient movement for vehicles, transit riders and bicyclists and an improved experience for commuters and the community within the corridor.

“This assignment is another affirmation of Bowman’s reputation for innovative transportation services and solutions,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We look forward to starting immediately to collaborate on solutions with all the stakeholders involved in the successful completion of this complex and extremely impactful project.”

Bowman’s involvement is part of a larger initiative by PennDOT, the City of Philadelphia and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to implement a multi-phase improvement program along the Roosevelt Boulevard corridor in North and Northeast Philadelphia. The Boulevard, as it is known locally, carries over 100,000 vehicles daily and is a vital link for traffic in the Delaware Valley region.

