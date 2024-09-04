Sonoma Biotherapeutics Receives $45 Million Milestone Payment from Regeneron under Ongoing Collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered regulatory T cell (T reg ) therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has received a $45 million milestone payment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., under the terms of its active collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize engineered T reg therapies for autoimmune diseases.

“ This payment marks a significant milestone in our evolution as a company and our collaboration with Regeneron, which has been going extremely well,” said Jeff Bluestone, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Bio. “ The cutting-edge Regeneron technology for target identification and animal models, combined with Sonoma Bio’s T reg and cell therapy expertise, has enabled an effective collaboration in developing new treatment options for patients suffering from devastating autoimmune diseases.”

In March 2023, Sonoma Bio entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Regeneron to research, develop and commercialize T reg cell therapies for inflammatory bowel disease and two other undisclosed indications, with a Regeneron option for a fifth indication. The collaboration integrates Regeneron’s industry-leading VelociSuite® technologies for the discovery and characterization of fully human antibodies and T cell receptors (TCRs) with Sonoma Bio’s pioneering approach to developing and manufacturing gene-modified T reg cell therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sonoma Bio received $75 million in upfront payments, which included a $30 million equity investment in Sonoma Bio by Regeneron. Sonoma Bio was also eligible to receive an additional $45 million development milestone payment, which has now been achieved. The parties are equally co-funding research and development for all potential products and will share equally any future commercial expenses and profits. Regeneron will have the option to lead late-stage development and commercialization on all products globally, with Sonoma retaining rights to co-promote all such products in the United States.

Sonoma Bio continues to retain full ownership of its lead T reg cell therapy candidate, SBT-77-7101, and other programs in development. The company has two ongoing Phase 1 trials of SBT-77-7101 in rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

About Sonoma Biotherapeutics