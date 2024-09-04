Kotter Joins General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule to Expand Change Leadership Training Opportunities for Federal Agencies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter is pleased to announce its inclusion in the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule. This significant milestone enables Kotter to offer its proven change leadership training and certification to federal agencies as well as eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments, supporting their missions with enhanced efficiency, adaptability, and resilience.

Backed by industry-leading research and global consultancy expertise, Kotter brings learners the skills and tools to excel in an ever-changing world. Kotter courses and certification programs are led by experts using real-world case studies and interactive tools for a hands-on learning experience. Learners can choose their preferred learning path: live or virtual instructor-led training, or self-paced e-learning.

Key Highlights of Kotter’s GSA Inclusion:

Enhanced Access : GSA-eligible entities can now easily procure Kotter's services through the GSA Schedule, streamlining the contracting process and ensuring compliance with federal procurement regulations.

: GSA-eligible entities can now easily procure Kotter's services through the GSA Schedule, streamlining the contracting process and ensuring compliance with federal procurement regulations. Proven Solutions : Kotter's change training and certification programs will be available to support federal initiatives in achieving organizational goals and overcoming challenges.

: Kotter's change training and certification programs will be available to support federal initiatives in achieving organizational goals and overcoming challenges. Expert Leadership : Kotter’s team of seasoned consultants and trainers are equipped to guide federal agencies through critical transformations, from training to strategic planning to execution and beyond.

: Kotter’s team of seasoned consultants and trainers are equipped to guide federal agencies through critical transformations, from training to strategic planning to execution and beyond. Tailored Programs: Customized solutions designed to address the unique needs of federal agencies, ensuring alignment with specific goals, cultures, and operational requirements.

"We are thrilled to be part of the GSA Schedule," said Kathy Gersch, Chief Commercial Officer at Kotter. "This opportunity allows us to bring our training expertise in change leadership to a broader audience within the public sector, helping them drive impactful and sustainable change. We look forward to partnering with federal, state and local governmental leaders to navigate their most pressing challenges and achieve their strategic objectives."

Kotter's inclusion in the GSA Schedule marks a significant step in expanding its reach and impact across the public sector. By providing these governmental entities with the training, tools and strategies needed to successfully implement change, Kotter aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of governmental operations.

For more information on Kotter's GSA Schedule offerings and to learn how your agency can benefit from Kotter's change leadership solutions, please visit: https://hubs.li/Q02N9VGP0 or contact info@kotterinc.com.

About Kotter International, Inc.

Kotter is the authority in adaptability and transformation. We help individuals and organizations better lead and manage change via world-class consulting services and leadership development training, including the Kotter Change Certification Program. Founded by the world's foremost change expert, Dr. John Kotter, and backed by five decades of ongoing, empirical research and real-world experience in the science of change, our proven approach offers unimaginable results at unprecedented speed. Learn more at www.kotterinc.com.