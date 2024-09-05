Challenger Selects State Street as Custodian and Back-, Middle- and Front Office Investment Administrator Through State Street Alpha®

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that it has been selected by Challenger Limited, a publicly listed Australian investment management firm, to provide custody and, through State Street Alpha®, back-, middle- and front office investment administration services, for a suite of listed and unlisted investment vehicles with A$127 billion1 in assets under management.

In this new client relationship, State Street will be the custodian and investment administrator for the entire Challenger group, comprising funds management that includes the multi-affiliate platform Fidante, fixed income platform Challenger Investment Management, and Challenger Life, the leading provider of annuity products in the Australian market.

“This partnership is very important for State Street,” said Stefan Gmuer, head of Asia Pacific and head of Strategic Business Growth at State Street. “The mandate reaffirms our front to back proposition which brings value, scale and efficiency to our clients who are looking to accelerate their own growth and transformation. It also further cements our position as a leading provider of choice for large, sophisticated transactions.”

Challenger will be one of the largest investment managers in the region to deploy the State Street Alpha® platform, an asset servicing platform integrating the front, middle and back office from a single provider.

“State Street has a strong track record in servicing investment managers and institutional clients,” said Nick Hamilton, managing director and chief executive officer of Challenger. “Their leading technical capability, platform investment and global footprint will support our business and affiliates to help execute on the significant opportunity ahead, at the same time as delivering a high-quality service and innovation for our affiliates and clients.”

With this mandate, approximately 100 Challenger employees will transfer to State Street in October, after a period of consultation. They will continue to focus on investment administration services support for Challenger’s suite of listed and unlisted investment vehicles.

David Mackaway, the current chief executive officer of Artega, a venture which is majority-owned by Challenger, and members of his management team will also be joining State Street. Mackaway has more than 25 years of experience in the asset servicing and investment management industry and will bring tremendous expertise to State Street’s Australian business and the firm at large.

“As we welcome Challenger as a new partner, we are excited to be adding a large number of talented and experienced investment management and fund administration professionals to our team here in Australia,” said Tim Helyar, Australia country head at State Street. “By growing our talent pool, we are enhancing our capacity to meet and exceed the increasingly complex needs of our clients in Australia. We will continue to invest and strengthen our servicing capability as part of our commitment to the Australian market.”

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.4 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 53,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 includes approximately $69 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

