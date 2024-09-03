Papa Johns Announces PepsiCo as its Beverage Partner in North America

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) announced its selection of PepsiCo as its exclusive beverage supplier for restaurants in North America through a 10-year contract renewal. The extension of this partnership showcases the brand’s ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional value to its customers and franchise partners by offering quality products that customers expect.

The partnership will also underscore the brand’s strategy by supporting Papa Johns marketing efforts through additional investment from Pepsi, while also encouraging North American development expansion through incentives to drive new store growth.

“ Through the extension of our partnership with PepsiCo, Papa Johns will continue to offer our valued customers the variety of beverages they have always enjoyed, while driving operational excellence,” said Papa Johns Chief Supply Chain Officer Kurt Millburn. “ Our shared goal is to deepen customer attachment to beverages with orders, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for every Papa Johns customer.”

" PepsiCo is thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with Papa Johns," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer Officer, PepsiCo Global Away From Home. " The perfect pairing of our refreshing beverages with Papa Johns delicious pizzas has created a winning combination that continues to delight consumers. We look forward to another decade of collaboration, focused on delivering exceptional value, innovation, service and customer satisfaction."

PepsiCo’s diverse beverage portfolio, which includes PEPSI®, MOUNTAIN DEW®, and STARRY® are among the wide range of options that will be available at Papa Johns restaurants nationwide.

