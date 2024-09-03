CareView Communications Awarded Virtual Care Agreement with Premier, Inc.

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications (OTCQB: CRVW) has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Virtual Care with Premier, Inc. Effective September 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for virtual nursing, virtual sitting, and virtual care solutions that include software platforms and hardware.

“CareView is pleased to have been awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier under the virtual care category,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView Communications. “Our products deliver value to hospitals and health systems across the country, enhancing patient safety and experience while delivering a sound return on investment, and we are excited to leverage this agreement to expand our impact.”

CareView’s Patient Safety System is designed to optimize virtual sitting outcomes. Leveraging AI and patented predictive technology, including Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails®, it ensures continuous monitoring of multiple patients from a centralized location. Utilizing these innovative tools enhances patient safety while reducing sitter costs.

The Patient Care System revolutionizes virtual nursing by harnessing CareView’s clinically designed technology. Reallocating professional nursing and administrative tasks to virtual Registered Nurses (vRNs) alleviates the bedside workload and enables virtual engagement with patients and their families. This transformational approach allows for personalized care and improved patient experiences.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About CareView Communications Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.