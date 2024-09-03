CUPE 2550 Wins Deal That Puts Students First

ST. ALBERT, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This morning, CUPE 2550 and the Greater St. Albert Catholic School Division reached a deal that averted strike action. The union successfully pushed back on a proposal that would have seen some new staff take a ten percent wage reduction. The new agreement will now provide better wages to all staff.

“In June, our members voted to strike because we knew that wage cuts would impact our students and families,” said CUPE 2550 President Mary Morin. “I’m so proud of our members who stood together so that we could achieve a deal that’s good for staff, students and parents.”

Under the new agreement, members will receive their first raise in almost nine years and no member will be facing a reduction in wages. By successfully fighting back against wage cuts for new members, the union ensured that the school division would not create further recruitment and retention issues that would impact student learning.

“School Divisions are challenged to recruit and retain education support staff because wages are still too low. There is still work to do to ensure our members receive a fair wage that allows them to focus on their students and not a second our third job. We look forward to bargaining the next contract this Fall with the division,” said Morin.

School support staff are some of the most poorly paid workers across Alberta. With the new agreement already expired, CUPE 2550 is keen to work with parents and allies to fight for fair wages and quality public education for families in Morinville and Legal at the bargaining table.

sz/cope 491