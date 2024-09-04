Bowerbird Interiors Expands Services With Style Now, Pay Later: Founders Geoff and Lauren Share Their Journey and Partnership With Elepay

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowerbird Interiors, a leading name in property styling, continues to make significant strides in the Sydney real estate market. Known for servicing over 1,000 properties annually, Bowerbird’s unique blend of affordability and premium service has set them apart.

Founders Geoff and Lauren have built a business that began in their garage and has since grown into a market leader, driven by their belief that

"Everyone deserves a home, not just a house they love."

The Early Days: Challenges and Triumphs

Reflecting on Bowerbird Interiors' early days, Geoff and Lauren candidly share their struggles and resilience to overcome them.

"Starting a business is easy; building a business is hard," Geoff explains.

The couple recalls moments of uncertainty, like feeding their small children dinner in the warehouse while assembling furniture and juggling the demands of a growing business. Despite the challenges, their ability to adapt and improvise has been key to their success.

"We overcame most of our early hurdles with improvisation and resilience. Life throws its curveballs, but we embrace them with a flexible spirit, always finding a way to overcome challenges and emerge stronger," says Lauren.

Style Now, Pay Later: Empowering Clients Through Partnership with Elepay

A standout feature of Bowerbird Interiors’ service is their "Style Now, Pay Later" option, which was made possible through a strategic partnership with Elepay, a leader in innovative financial solutions. This collaboration has been instrumental in helping homeowners enhance their properties’ market appeal without the pressure of upfront payments.

"Pay Later gave our clients the independence and ability to get themselves out of tough circumstances," Geoff shares.

The impact of this service, powered by Elepay, has been profound. Clients, especially during challenging economic times, have been able to transform their properties and achieve sale prices that far exceeded expectations.

"The agents we work with often share success stories—homes they thought would sell at a certain price ended up achieving much higher prices, thanks to the styling made possible by Elepay’s Pay Later option," Lauren adds.

Advice for Homeowners: Less is More

When it comes to maximising a home's selling price, Geoff and Lauren emphasise the importance of simplicity and decluttering. "Less is more," they advise, encouraging property owners to remove personal sentiments and create a clean, appealing space.

The founders believe that styling is an investment that pays for itself in the sale price, and their track record backs this up.

"Having Bowerbird support the appeal of the property has always been an investment that pays for itself in the sale price," says Lauren.

Thanks to Elepay’s flexible payment options, more homeowners can now access this valuable service.

Adapting to Trends and Economic Challenges

While trends in property styling come and go, Bowerbird Interiors remains steadfast in its timeless, versatile approach.

"We lead the way with what we know buyers want," Geoff explains, emphasising that its style is adaptable to any property rather than dictated by fleeting trends.

While the economic climate has posed challenges for many businesses, Bowerbird Interiors has thrived by being nimble and strategic.

"We’ve become nimble, slightly more spontaneous yet calculated, our attitude brave and tenacious," Lauren says.

Bowerbird has survived and emerged stronger in a challenging market by investing in back-end systems, auditing its team, and refining its business model.

Looking Back: Lessons Learned

Geoff and Lauren reflected on the importance of teamwork and continuous learning when asked what advice they would give to their younger selves.

"We would tell ourselves that you can’t do it all, and not every move is right," Geoff shares.

They stress the value of leaning on their team, maintaining a student mindset, and never becoming too comfortable. "Our values will be the key to our success," Lauren adds, highlighting the importance of kindness, respect, enthusiasm, and gratitude in their journey.

Bowerbird and Elepay: A Strong Partnership for Success

The partnership between Bowerbird Interiors and Elepay has been a cornerstone of Bowerbird’s ability to offer the Style Now, Pay Later service.

This collaboration enhances the client experience and drives Bowerbird’s mission of making high-quality property styling accessible to more homeowners.

Elepay’s innovative financial solutions align perfectly with Bowerbird’s ethos, enabling clients to maximise their property’s potential without the burden of immediate costs.

Learn More About Bowerbird Interiors & Elepay

To learn more about Bowerbird Interiors and their unique approach to property styling, visit their website or call 02 9531 2233.

For more information on Elepay’s solutions for property stylists and how they can help enhance your property’s market appeal, visit https://www.elepay.com.au/