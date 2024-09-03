Timberland Bank Selects Spiral to Boost Growth and Community Impact Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Timberland Bank, a top-performing bank nationwide known for community giving. The partnership with Spiral will enable Timberland Bank to amplify customer engagement and grow deposits through new digital experiences. Customers will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact, with the ability to easily donate through the newly established Giving Center.

By integrating Spiral's Everyday Impact™, Timberland Bank’s personal and business banking customers will be empowered to round up their everyday purchases to save effortlessly for their future, while also being able to support charitable causes and initiatives of their choice — such as planting trees, providing meals to children, supplying clean water, and essential mental health support to those in need. In addition, Timberland Bank’s new Giving Center will enable customers to easily donate to the causes they care about directly from their online bank accounts. Through this new Giving Center, customers can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We’re proud to enhance the banking experience of our customers by offering easy ways for them to build their savings and make a positive difference," said Jonathan Fischer, President & COO at Timberland Bank. "Adding Spiral allows our customers to effortlessly grow their finances and donate to their preferred causes in a way that fits their unique needs and values," he added.

By integrating with Spiral, Timberland Bank will drive awareness and donations to nonprofits directly from its customer base and create positive change in communities through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community events.

"Timberland Bank is known for providing great services and its long history of community giving. By making it easy to grow savings and give back through everyday banking, their customers will be able to save for their futures and feel like heroes every day," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We look forward to helping more financial institutions enhance engagement, grow deposits, and attract new account holders while empowering people to build better lives for themselves and stronger communities together."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning personalized banking platform that enables banks and credit unions to grow deposits and attract new account holders through financial wellness and community impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives and positively impact their communities.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Timberland Bank

Established in 1915, Timberland Bank is a community bank primarily serving consumers and businesses across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties, Washington with a full range of lending and deposit services through its 23 branches (including its main office in Hoquiam).