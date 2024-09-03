Mosyle Acquires Modern Asset Management Software Provider Assetbots

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosyle, a leader in Apple Device Management & Security, today announced the acquisition of Assetbots, an emerging young asset management software company founded with the goal of providing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and schools high-quality, simple to use, and affordable tools to keep track of every item of value that is part of their operations.

With a scope that goes well beyond Apple devices, Assetbots leverages specialized templates and strong automation to track the lifecycle of every single item of value, from IT, to furniture, musical instruments, tools, vehicles and any other asset critical for the operation of schools and SMBs.

“When I first checked Assetbots, I could immediately identify the same principles that allowed Mosyle to scale to more than 52,000 customers and 7 million devices under management in less than 8 years,” said Alcyr Araujo, CEO of Mosyle. “Their obsessive goal of creating extremely high-quality software with unparalleled simplicity and affordability, something that I had only experienced before at Mosyle, immediately made me want to be part of their mission and growth. We couldn’t have found a leader more aligned with Mosyle’s business values than Chad.”

Assetbots will continue to be led by its founder, Chad Burggraf, as an independent company but will receive strong support from Mosyle and access to all the resources needed to grow as the leading asset management tool for schools and SMBs. Mosyle customers will be able to leverage strong benefits when simultaneously using Mosyle and Assetbots:

Special Two-Way Integration for Syncing Devices, Users and Assignments: Mosyle’s integration with Assetbots offers a level of performance and operational collaboration far ahead of what is possible to be experienced by any other third-party asset management solution when leveraging Mosyle’s API. The result is a deep and smooth two-way sync that will save customers relevant configuration and maintenance time.

Mosyle’s integration with Assetbots offers a level of performance and operational collaboration far ahead of what is possible to be experienced by any other third-party asset management solution when leveraging Mosyle’s API. The result is a deep and smooth two-way sync that will save customers relevant configuration and maintenance time. Special Commercial Benefits: Mosyle customers will have the right to leverage aggressive commercial benefits when subscribing to Assetbots, unlocking an even higher level of affordability on a product that already adds more value than competitors. Mosyle and Assetbots will continue to work together to create even more benefits for common customers.

Mosyle customers will have the right to leverage aggressive commercial benefits when subscribing to Assetbots, unlocking an even higher level of affordability on a product that already adds more value than competitors. Mosyle and Assetbots will continue to work together to create even more benefits for common customers. High Level of Security, Compliance and Scalability: By becoming a subsidiary of Mosyle, Assetbots will now have access to Mosyle’s methods, processes, teams, providers, tools and financial resources. This ultimately enables Assetbots to achieve similar levels of security, compliance and scalability currently experienced by Mosyle as a market leader, without compromising on the creativity and speed of a startup.

“The total alignment on the vision of creating the highest quality tools on the market, while also achieving simplicity and affordability made Mosyle a perfect home for Assetbots. Their proven success in achieving that combined with their scale and resources will allow Assetbots to do the same for Asset Management software for Schools and SMBs,” said Chad Burggraf, founder and CEO at Assetbots.

About Mosyle

Businesses and educational institutions rely on Mosyle to manage and secure their Apple devices and networks. Backed by the best customer support in the industry, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform delivers a new approach to Apple device management and security that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit school.mosyle.com.

About Assetbots

To learn more about Assetbots visit assetbots.com.