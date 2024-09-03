The US Oncology Network Extends its Reach in Illinois as Illinois CancerCare Joins The Network

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), a leading organization of independent, community-based practices dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced today that Illinois CancerCare (ILCC) has joined The Network, effective Sept. 1, 2024. The practice is the predominant oncology provider throughout central Illinois. By adding ILCC to The Network, the organization continues its ongoing growth trajectory by expanding its presence into central Illinois. The practice also gains many benefits, as it strengthens its independence and enhances its ability to provide convenient access in local communities to some of the most advanced cancer treatments in the world.

“Illinois CancerCare is a highly successful practice that has provided superior cancer care to thousands of patients across central Illinois for nearly five decades,” said Devon Womack, president, The US Oncology Network. “The practice has a long tradition and deep belief in bringing novel clinical trials and advanced care to rural communities, a huge undertaking that offers tremendous benefits to patients. It is a privilege to have these accomplished, dedicated physicians join us as we collaborate to make advancements in cancer care conveniently available to patients in their local communities.”

Founded in 1977, Illinois CancerCare is a comprehensive practice offering integrated care to patients with cancer and blood diseases. The practice provides medical oncology, diagnostic tests, laboratory services, targeted, biological, and hormonal therapies, supportive care services, and genetic counseling and testing, as well as cutting-edge clinical trials. With more than 500 full-and part-time staff, ILCC has 21 physicians, 37 advanced practice providers (APPs), and nearly 100 nurses, 40% of whom are Oncology Certified. Fourteen clinic locations enable patients across central and western Illinois to receive superior care and advanced treatments within an hour from home, eliminating the burden of long travel that can make cancer care even more challenging.

Illinois CancerCare has a long and proud history of offering advanced clinical trials to patients, as clinical research has been a core value and fundamental pillar of the practice since its beginnings. The practice’s award-winning research program has enrolled more than 13,000 patients in clinical trials over the last 40 years.

"I am thrilled Illinois CancerCare is joining The Network, as it allows us to access unparalleled resources in precision medicine, clinical research, and operational expertise,” said Paul Fishkin, MD, practice president, ILCC. “This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver personalized, cutting-edge treatments and supports our expansion into new geographies. It signifies our commitment to adapting in a rapidly changing landscape and provides robust support systems for our next generation of leaders."

As the business of oncology has grown extremely complex, independent practices like ILCC have found it increasingly difficult to thrive. As a member of The Network, Illinois CancerCare will now have access to the vast resources, industry-leading technologies, and deep expertise of The Network, empowering the practice with innovative solutions to support high-quality patient care, efficient drug management, and revenue cycle optimization. The practice’s clinical staff can also collaborate with their colleagues across The Network, drawing on the collective knowledge and experience of more than 2,600 independent providers across the U.S.

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, an industry leader in value-based care with a comprehensive suite of solutions and services that enables practices to succeed in the evolving healthcare landscape. From access to Ontada’s cutting-edge technologies enabling enhanced patient referral, patient intake, and provider workflow as well as simplified genomic test ordering and result capture, to increased access to innovative clinical trials through McKesson’s joint venture with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, McKesson’s unapparelled oncology portfolio helps community-based practices like ILCC thrive, so they can best care for their patients.

The physicians and APPs of ILCC are among more than 400 new providers who have joined The Network within the last 18 months. This continual growth is greatly increasing the availability of advanced cancer care in local communities from strong, viable, and independent practices.

About Illinois CancerCare

Illinois CancerCare is one of the largest practices in Illinois that treats patients with cancer and blood diseases. It provides state-of-the-art treatments to its patients for these complex diseases by staying at the leading-edge of clinical research. Illinois CancerCare is central Illinois’ largest network of cancer care specialists with approximately 100 open clinical cancer research trials being conducted at any given time. The group has been recognized by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative Certification Program for outpatient hematology-oncology practices that meet the highest national standards for quality cancer care. Illinois CancerCare has 21 physicians, 37 APPs, and more than 500 staff members. The practice serves patients at 14 clinic locations throughout central and western Illinois including Bloomington/Normal, Canton, Carthage, Dixon, Eureka, Galesburg, Kewanee, Macomb, Ottawa, Pekin, Peoria, Peru, Princeton, and Washington.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 2,600 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.