ServiceTitan Named as a Preferred Software Provider for Ferguson​ to Empower Commercial Service, Residential, and Specialty Contractors​

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, today announced the successful launch of its strategic collaboration with Ferguson, a leading value-added distributor of commercial and residential supplies with approximately 1,500 locations across the United States. With this strategic collaboration, Ferguson’s contractor network can leverage ServiceTitan’s powerful ​residential, ​commercial​,​ HVAC, and construction ​platform​, enabling them to win more business, increase profitability, and maximize the lifetime value of their downstream customers.

ServiceTitan’s robust, cloud-based services platform provides contractors with an integrated suite of software designed to manage and grow their businesses. With an end-to-end solution that includes tools for scheduling, dispatching, service agreements, timekeeping, purchasing, inventory, invoicing, project management, customer relationship management, and more, ServiceTitan is designed to streamline operations and maximize efficiency. By connecting with Ferguson’s robust product catalog and real-time pricing and availability, ServiceTitan will help contractors address procurement challenges, providing up-to-date product and pricing, ensuring accurate job quoting, and enabling ​seamless purchase order submissions​​.​

“Working with Ferguson supports our joint mission in transforming the industry by significantly enhancing our customers’ ability to navigate economic volatility and supply chain disruptions in the wake of the increasing demands from their customers,” said Tyler Beesley, Vice President of Business Development at ServiceTitan. “Ferguson’s extensive network and exceptional product offerings, combined with our digital transformation tools, provide an unparalleled advantage for trade businesses. This collaboration ensures our customers can attract and retain clients while achieving their growth and success goals in today’s competitive market.”

Over the past six months, the two companies have been working closely to garner key insights. This collaboration demonstrated promising results through the seamless integration of technology and resources, improving operational effectiveness for many beta testers.

“Everything we do as an organization is rooted in how to be the best partner to our customers and how to make their complex projects more simple and successful,” said Jim Golini, Senior Vice President, Residential Trade at Ferguson. “We collaborated with ServiceTitan to make it easier for the dual trade contractor to get the product they need when they need it, linking a great technology solution with Ferguson's huge inventory of products and best-in-class customer service.”

ServiceTitan and Ferguson’s collaboration is intended to deliver meaningful value to contractors in the form of compelling integration capabilities, including:

Real-Time Pricebook Updates: Improve and automate visibility of up-to-date product and vendor cost data directly from Ferguson.

Improve and automate visibility of up-to-date product and vendor cost data directly from Ferguson. In-App Procurement: Deliver a more end-to-end workflow through in-app submission of purchase orders directly to Ferguson from ServiceTitan’s platform.

Deliver a more end-to-end workflow through in-app submission of purchase orders directly to Ferguson from ServiceTitan’s platform. Real-Time Pricing and Availability: With real-time pricing and availability directly from Ferguson branch locations, you can provide more accurate delivery times and improved scheduling.

With real-time pricing and availability directly from Ferguson branch locations, you can provide more accurate delivery times and improved scheduling. Simplify Reconciliation: Easily identify discrepancies for 3-way matching across purchase orders, receipts, and bills in one system.

Easily identify discrepancies for 3-way matching across purchase orders, receipts, and bills in one system. Consolidate AP: Save time and minimize manual entry by managing bills faster and in-app.

Save time and minimize manual entry by managing bills faster and in-app. Increase Profitability : Price services effectively and protect margins with real-time access to fluctuating costs.

: Price services effectively and protect margins with real-time access to fluctuating costs. End-Customer Satisfaction: Achieve more effective sales proposals and accurate delivery timelines.

By teaming up, ServiceTitan and Ferguson are better able to address contractors’ procurement challenges, including fluctuating costs and the availability of materials, and deliver a best-in-class customer experience for commercial, construction, and residential contractors. More information is available at: www.servicetitan.com/ferguson.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

About Ferguson

Ferguson. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG), is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.7 billion (FY’23) and approximately 35,000 associates in 1,700 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

