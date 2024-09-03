Propeller Expands Customer Access to Survey-Grade Accuracy with GEODNET’s Growing GNSS Network

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commercial UAV Expo – Propeller, a cloud-based worksite mapping and drone analytics company, today announced a partnership with GEODNET, the world's largest RTK network, to elevate its survey-grade mapping solutions. By integrating GEODNET stations into the Propeller Corrections Network, Propeller can now deliver even more precise data to its customers in the construction, mining, aggregates, and waste management industries, expanding high-precision coverage to more global worksites than ever before.

On today's construction sites, a lack of accurate project data costs businesses over $177 billion annually. To combat this, Propeller has developed a fully integrated PPK mapping workflow that works across a wide range of commercial drones. Using AeroPoint GPS-enabled smart ground control points and Propeller’s cloud-based platform, surveyors and contractors can visualize geospatial data from one central hub. Propeller’s solutions empower them to capture reliable, verifiable data, enabling data-driven decisions and reducing costly mistakes.

GEODNET’s global network of over 9,000 registered full-constellation GNSS reference stations enhances Propeller’s offering by providing the GNSS corrections data needed to align AeroPoints and drones to thousands of published coordinate systems.

“The Propeller Corrections Network enables high-accuracy map creation in thousands of published coordinate systems and is utilized by customers globally. By incorporating data from GEODNET’s rapidly expanding network of full-constellation GNSS stations, we’re broadening and strengthening the Propeller Corrections Network. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering centimeter-level accuracy in even more locations across the globe,” said Jack Nachazel, Product Researcher at Propeller.

“On behalf of the GEODNET Foundation and Community, we are honored that the GEODNET Network will be integrated into Propeller’s solution stack,” said Mike Horton, Project Creator of GEODNET.

Propeller has completed the initial integration of GEODNET stations into its network, allowing both existing and new customers to benefit from these enhancements immediately.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is the world's largest and most reliable Web3 RTK Network, leveraging DePIN principles to deliver highly accurate positioning data at a reduced cost. Using only a low data rate network connection, GEODNET's Real-Time Kinematics enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy compared to standalone GPS. Our extensive global network of RTK stations complements on-device sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and IMUs, providing precise real-time 3D localization to power AI-based autonomous systems. This unmatched scale allows us to offer highly reliable data, ensuring optimal performance for a wide range of applications.

About Propeller

Propeller is an easy-to-use geospatial platform that combines the best GIS and survey technologies. We empower users to map, measure, and manage their worksites like never before, powering more than 80,000 users across 44,000 worksites in over 80 countries.

