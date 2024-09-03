NFE’s Fast LNG Asset Receives DOE Long-Term Authorization for LNG Export to Non-FTA Countries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received authorization from the United States Department of Energy (“DOE”) to export up to ~1.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries from its Fast LNG 1 (“FLNG 1”) asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico for a term of five years. In combination with the previously received Free Trade Agreement authorization granted by the DOE, our FLNG 1 asset is now able to export LNG to markets and customers worldwide.

“This important authorization cements NFE’s position as a leading global vertically integrated gas to power company and enhances the marketability of our FLNG 1 asset. NFE is now able to freely supply cheaper and cleaner natural gas to underserved markets across the world and further our goal of accelerating the world’s energy transition,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.