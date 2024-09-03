Toshiba Empowers Major Operator of Gift Shops to Support Operational Efficiency Through Deploying Electronic Shelf Labels

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and global partner Partron ESL are implementing new electronic shelf labels (ESL) in stores for Event Network, a leading operator of retail stores for experiential attractions in the U.S. ESLs are becoming increasingly popular as retailers look to improve sales, profitability, reduce costs, and enhance shopper experiences.(Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and global partner Partron ESL are implementing new electronic shelf labels (ESL) in stores for Event Network, a leading operator of retail stores for experiential attractions in the U.S. ESLs are becoming increasingly popular as retailers look to improve sales, profitability, reduce costs, and enhance shopper experiences.(Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and global partner Partron ESL are implementing new electronic shelf labels (ESL) in stores for Event Network, a leading operator of retail stores for experiential attractions in the U.S. The solution, which supports retailers in addressing operational needs like inventory, enhance profitability, and reduced costs, was quickly implemented in four stores with plans for accelerated rollout to more stores in the next six months.

“We’re proud that by working with our system of partners we’re always able to deliver meaningful value to our customers. In this case, by working with Partron ESL, we consulted on the best solution to meet Event Network’s needs and implemented the solution in the four stores within a 30-day turnaround,” said Ted Clark, Director, Global Alliances at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Along with our hardware and innovative service solutions, Event Network is now uniquely equipped with modular end-to-end solutions to ensure that their shoppers have excellent in-store experiences at their favorite museum, zoo, tourist experience, and hospitality venue.”

ESLs are becoming increasingly popular as retailers look to improve sales, profitability, reduce costs, and enhance shopper experiences. They also ensure consistency between the prices at the shelf edge, online, in apps, and at the register, addressing one of the critical challenges retailers face today. The ESLs are Event Network’s latest Toshiba solution adoption, adding to a broad portfolio of modular hardware, software, and service solutions that accelerate store operations and enhance shopper experiences through end-to-end technology.

“Toshiba’s partnership with Event Network exemplifies the power of strong collaboration and transparent communication. Our shared commitment to excellence has paved the way for innovative advancements, including the planned installation of ESLs across most of Event Network’s locations over the next several months. These ESLs will enhance operational efficiency, ensuring Event Network remains at the forefront of retail technology,” said Ryan Close, CTO of Event Network. “This synergy has enabled us to make quick decisions and adopt solutions efficiently, directly benefiting our operations. We are excited about the positive impact Toshiba solutions will continue to have on retail operations."

Toshiba began its longstanding retail technology partnership with Event Network when it became the sole point-of-sale (POS) provider for the retail operator. During Event Network’s POS rollout, Toshiba worked with other partners to provide essential staging and installation services. The collaboration showcased Toshiba’s ability to deliver fast and comprehensive solution capabilities. Event Network sources some of their complementary POS solutions like payment terminals through Toshiba. Event Network is also a customer for Toshiba’s Proactive Service Availability (PAS) solution that provides real-time visibility into store operations, allowing them to predict, diagnose, and remotely resolve system issues before they occur.

About Event Network:

Event Network is the leading operator of experiential and cultural retail stores in the United States. Known for increasing revenue for its partners through elegantly executed store environments and award-winning merchandise assortments, Event Network has long been synonymous with enhancing the guest experience at cultural institutions across North America.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.