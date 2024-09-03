Perficient Partners with Atlanta Falcons and Extends Partnership with Atlanta United

SAINT LOUIS & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a multi-year partnership with the National Football League’s (NFL) Atlanta Falcons, expanding its relationship with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). This partnership builds on Perficient’s ongoing collaboration with Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Atlanta United and extends their digital transformation expertise to both teams.

As part of the partnership, Perficient will serve as the Official Digital Strategy Partner of the Atlanta Falcons. The partnership will leverage Perficient’s innovative technology solutions through implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance how fans interact with the team both on game day and throughout the year.

“Atlanta is a thriving business market, rich with Fortune 500 enterprises digitally transforming to deliver innovative and amazing customer experiences,” said Bill Davis, Perficient’s senior vice president of marketing. “We’re thrilled to invest further in the Atlanta community by adding the Falcons, an organization well-regarded for their intense focus on customer experience and also deeply committed to the Atlanta region, to our partner mix. And we’re looking forward to enabling the Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment properties with impactful and innovative technology solutions leveraging Gen AI and more.”

The Falcons join Atlanta United, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the St. Louis Cardinals of MLB, and PGA TOUR professional Sepp Straka as Perficient partners.

“It’s exciting to welcome Perficient to our Falcons partner family,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president, chief commercial officer, AMBSE, “Perficient has been a valuable partner for Atlanta United, and we look forward to their support in driving digital transformation for the Falcons. This partnership not only enhances our operations but also amplifies fan engagement through cutting-edge technology.”

To learn more about the partnership, watch the announcement video.

