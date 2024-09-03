Edgecore Wi-Fi and Indio Networks Unite to Amplify the OpenWiFi Innovation Landscape

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a leader in innovative network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Indio Networks, aimed at accelerating the adoption and innovation of OpenWiFi across diverse industries. This collaboration leverages the extensive technical expertise and market presence that both companies have cultivated over the years within the OpenWiFi ecosystem, offering enhanced support and services to industry users as they upgrade and innovate their network infrastructures.

As part of this partnership, Indio will become the Technology Partner of Edgecore Wi-Fi. The entire OpenWiFi Ready product line from Edgecore Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and OpenLAN Switching (OLS) switches, shall be supported by Indio's Open Cloud Controller—Indio Cloud.

Indio Networks has been providing comprehensive wireless networking solutions for managing public and enterprise networks, Wi-Fi hotspots, and IoT deployments since 2005. With over 80,000 venues globally relying on their network solutions, Indio is a well-established player in the market. Like Edgecore Wi-Fi, Indio has been a strong advocate for the development of OpenWiFi. By integrating Edgecore’s OpenWiFi-compliant products with Indio's Open Cloud Controller and Wi-Fi service management platform (Indio Cloud), the partnership offers users a high-performance OpenWiFi networking solution that enhances operational efficiency.

The Indio Cloud offers a complete suite of Wi-Fi controller functionalities, including provisioning, configuration, and management of Wi-Fi APs and Switches, as well as applications for AAA, billing, security, analytics and monetization. Both Indio and Edgecore Wi-Fi share a common vision for the potential of OpenWiFi in various sectors, including MDUs, public spaces, hospitality and emerging applications. Their mutual enthusiasm for introducing innovative technologies aligns perfectly with this collaboration.

TengTai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks, stated, "Indio Networks and Edgecore Wi-Fi share a unified vision for the potential of OpenWiFi technology. As we've consistently emphasized, 'Your Network, Your Choice,' we believe that open source architecture provides users not only with freedom but also the ability to overcome limitations, increase operational efficiency, and improve overall network ROI. Over the past few years, our solutions have significantly impacted network infrastructure across various sectors. With this partnership, we’re excited to extend these benefits to even more users, delivering highly efficient network solutions across more regions."

Rishi Ghare, Chief Executive Officer of Indio Networks, added, "We at Indio Networks are really thrilled to partner with Edgecore Wi-Fi in promoting OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching technology to our customers. The partnership will combine Edgecore Wi-Fi's strong hardware product lines with Indio Network's deep software expertise in Wi-Fi, switching and Cloud to deliver superior networking solutions to our customers. We look forward to work with Edgecore Wi-Fi to advance spirit of open standards, disaggregation and vendor independence to our customers and partners in the years ahead."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding the OpenWiFi innovation landscape, promising to bring new levels of efficiency and scalability to networks worldwide.

About Indio Networks

Indio Networks designs, develops and sells high performance networking, wireless and telecommunication products to service providers, network operators and government agencies. Indio’s products are deployed in over 45 countries and serve tens of millions of users each month. Indio Networks offers a complete range of Wi-Fi access points, network controllers, cloud software, IoT products and network switches to a wide range of industries. For more information, visit https://www.indionetworks.com/.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation. Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/.

© 2024 Edgecore Networks. All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.