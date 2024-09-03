Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Partnership with Major Retailers and Brands Help Millions of Youth Nationwide to Prepare for Back-to-School

Young people across the nation prepare for back-to-school with support from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and major retailers and brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the back-to-school season in full swing, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation’s leading youth development organization, with more than 5,400 Clubs across the country, is proud to serve its 3.3 million youth with the continuous support of partners nationwide. As part of the ongoing "Raise Your Hand" campaign, running through September, these meaningful partnerships help provide crucial programming for youth during critical after-school hours, a time when students need support the most.

The after-school hours bridge the gap between the end of the school day and when parents return home from work, a time when youth are at higher risk for engaging in unsupervised and potentially harmful activities. To combat this, Boys & Girls Clubs offer a range of programs that foster academic success, healthy habits, and support to enhance a young person’s overall well-being.

“Our partners understand the long-lasting, positive impact of quality out-of-school time programming,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Clubs provide safe, enriching environments where young people can continue learning, build positive relationships and develop healthy lifestyles, and support from our partners helps to make this possible. Their commitment is even more crucial as we aim to raise $10 million through our 'Raise Your Hand' campaign, so every child has the resources they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

The “Raise Your Hand” campaign brings together nearly 20 dedicated partners that support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission through diverse initiatives. These include product donations, round-up programs, direct contributions, and “Prep Rally” style kickoff events hosted by retail partners. The goal is to engage communities and generate excitement as students return to school.

A new way to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s back-to-school campaign comes from Caesars Entertainment. Beginning August through December, Caesars Entertainment will invite guests to donate change when cashing out their slot tickets to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the Company’s ‘Caesars Makes Change’ program.

Additionally, since the launch of “Raise Your Hand,” and with thanks to Caesars Entertainment, one Prep Rally event took place, on Aug. 4, in Danville, VA. The Prep Rally afforded 200 bookbags with grade-appropriate school supplies to be prepared and distributed to Club Kids by the Caesars Virginia HERO Volunteer group. A Sunday dinner, music and dancing, and giveaways capped off the community event.

This back-to-school effort and ongoing critical programming is made possible by Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s valued partners including: adidas, Bridgestone Retail Operations, Caesars Entertainment, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cox Enterprises, Family Dollar, Forever 21, Kids Foot Locker, Kohl's, Krusteaz, Lenovo, Leslie’s, Microsoft, Murphy USA, Panda Express, Panda Express, PUMA, Sharpie® and Paper Mate® Shell, Shoe Carnival and T-Mobile.

For additional information on Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the back-to-school campaign, please visit https://www.bgca.org/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.