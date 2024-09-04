Create Wellness, Inc. Raises $5 Million in Series A Funding to Expand Innovative Creatine-Based Products

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Create Wellness, Inc., a leading innovator in creatine-based products, today announced it has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Unilever Ventures. This latest round brings the company's total funding to $7.3 million. The investment will accelerate Create's mission to bring the benefits of proper creatine supplementation to a wider audience.

Founded by CEO Dan McCormick, Create Wellness has quickly established itself as a high-growth leader in the health and wellness space. The company popularized the creatine monohydrate gummy, and is transforming how consumers approach creatine supplementation through education and compelling content. Create's products are now sold nationally in major retailers such as GNC and Wegmans, on Amazon, and through the company’s website.

Since launch, Create has generated over $15M in net revenue and sold over 20 million creatine gummies. The Series A funding will support the buildout of a core team, enable further product research and development, and fuel a larger expansion into retail channels.

Creatine is one of the most studied supplements on the market and its benefits for strength, recovery, and cognitive performance have been examined for over three decades. “Unilever Ventures’ backing validates our vision that creatine supplementation is going mainstream," said Dan McCormick, CEO of Create Wellness. "This funding will allow us to build a world-class team, launch new creatine-forward products, develop partnerships with major retailers, and ultimately serve our customers more effectively.”

“Creatine is one of the most deeply researched supplements available, with benefits extending beyond sports nutrition. We have been impressed by the momentum Dan and Sienna have built in a short space of time and their vision to reimagine the creatine landscape with products which resonate with a broader audience. We’re excited to partner with the team on the next phase of Create’s growth,” said Izzy Hemington, Principal at Unilever Ventures.

Create gummies use Creapure® creatine monohydrate, are third-party tested for creatine potency by Eurofins, and are NSF for Sport Certified. “Our strategy is to offer the highest quality products, using the best ingredients and verified by leading institutions. Building trust with our customers is our number one priority,” said Sienna Mori, President of Create Wellness.

About Create Wellness, Inc.

Create Wellness, Inc. is a modern creatine brand headquartered in New York, NY, that designs and markets innovative creatine-based products. The company’s mission is to reverse the creatine stigma and to make its benefits accessible to all. Create's products are NSF certified and third-party tested to ensure the highest quality and efficacy.

For more information, visit trycreate.co.