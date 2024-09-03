Orange Inc. Debuts emaqi – A New Digital Manga Store Tailored for Fans Across the U.S. and Canada

Orange Inc. announces the launch of emaqi, a new digital manga store catered to enthusiasts in the U.S. and Canada. This web-based and mobile-optimized platform offers a user-friendly experience tailored to meet the growing demand for English-translated manga. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MINATO-KU, Tokyo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange Inc., a manga startup dedicated to delivering English-translated digital manga, announced today the launch of emaqi, a new digital manga store catered to enthusiasts in the U.S. and Canada. This web-based and mobile-optimized platform offers a user-friendly experience tailored to meet the growing demand for English-translated manga.

Orange Inc. has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from leading publishers in Japan and the U.S., including SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD., Futabasha Publishers Ltd., and Akita Publishing Co., Ltd., and distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC. Alongside popular titles already well-known in the U.S., emaqi will offer exclusive translations of works that have not yet been released in English. At launch, the platform will feature approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers, with plans to introduce at least one new, previously unpublished English title every week.

In a strategic move to expand its content offerings, Orange Inc. has formed an unprecedented partnership with Shueisha Inc. to localize most of the “One Shots” from the popular manga magazine app, Shonen Jump+, allowing fans to enjoy newly translated stories in English multiple times a week, free of charge. The one-shot manga are now being simultaneously serialized on both emaqi and MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA.

The name emaqi is derived from traditional Japanese picture scrolls known as “emakimono,” with the “Choju-jinbutsu-giga” (animal caricatures) scrolls—created about 800 years ago—often regarded as the origin of Japanese manga. emaqi aims to offer readers a smooth and immersive experience, blending the rich cultural heritage of manga with modern digital accessibility.

“We are passionate manga fans ourselves and are dedicated to delivering diverse and unique manga to readers everyday, everywhere,” said Shoko Ugaki, CEO and founder of Orange Inc. “We’re also very honored to partner with Shueisha Inc. to bring something truly special to fans in North America. The one-shot manga series, released in tandem with the launch of our emaqi digital store, reflects our commitment to making manga a part of everyday life for readers across the continent.”

Additionally, emaqi will continue to expand its features, including personalized recommendations and curation by manga fans, ensuring that users discover new and captivating manga tailored to their individual tastes. Looking ahead, Orange Inc. is also considering the launch of an emaqi mobile app next year to further enhance the user experience.

Manga fans can easily access a wide range of content on emaqi by simply creating a free account. Each manga title is accompanied by a detailed synopsis to help readers get a sense of the story and characters before diving in. Fans can also try out sample chapters or previews of the manga to decide if it is something they would like to explore further. Once they have found a title they love, purchasing is seamless—readers can buy individual volumes or subscribe to ongoing series directly through the platform, ensuring they never miss a release. With a user-friendly interface and convenient access across devices, emaqi makes discovering, trying out, and buying manga a simple and enjoyable experience.

emaqi will feature an exciting selection of newly released English titles, offering readers a diverse array of fresh content to explore. Below are some of the standout titles immediately available:

Donketsu (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — The protagonist is the ultimate outlaw. This exhilarating yakuza manga follows a low-ranking gangster with no prospects for advancement in the underworld as he rampages freely through society. A 100-percent thrilling tale of chivalry and chaos…

Anjo the Mischievous Gal (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — A diligent, unassuming boy in class finds himself constantly approached by Anjo, a trendy and attractive gal. A heart-pounding adolescent romantic comedy!

Even If You Don’t Do It (Futabasha Publishers Ltd.) — While not exactly on bad terms with her husband, something is missing... This work realistically portrays the psychological struggles of two couples dealing with sexless marriages.

KIMONGAI -City of Demons- (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — After suffering an unjust tragedy, the protagonist gains immense power in exchange for his soul. This battle-action manga depicts an epic struggle against a colossal destiny.

The Morning After (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — After spending the night together, special bittersweet breakfasts are shared. This is a collection of short stories featuring slightly melancholic gourmet love tales.

TOKYO GIRL (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — A kaleidoscope of human stories set in Tokyo, where the characters struggle between their true feelings and reason... A short omnibus comic featuring adults who can’t be honest with themselves.

The Vermilion Mask (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — The mask possesses a will of its own — This classic battle fantasy follows the journey of a young mask merchant who crafts masks that grant abilities when worn. What lies in his past, and what is the true purpose of his journey?

Can I take your photo? (SHONENGAHOSHA CO., LTD.) — A high school girl struggling with self-confidence discovers photography, connecting with the world through her camera lens. This unique slice-of-life manga portrays the interactions between girls through their shared hobby of photography.

Liverleaf (Misumisou - Futabasha Publishers Ltd.) — A girl transfers to a school in a snow-covered rural town, only to face relentless bullying. This psychological horror manga depicts her shocking and gruesome revenge in vivid detail, delivering a chilling tale of retribution.

Bachi-Bachi (Akita Publishing Co., Ltd.) — Betrayed and exiled from the sumo world, a famous sumo wrestler left behind a son who carries his father’s final words etched in his heart. This authentic sumo manga depicts the son’s struggle to reach the pinnacle of the sumo world - the rank of Yokozuna - in order to fulfill his father’s wishes.

Delivering a robust, continuously updated catalog of English-translated manga in a timely manner is a significant challenge. emaqi features both titles previously released in English and works exclusively translated by Orange Inc.’s in-house studio, Studio Mikan. To enhance efficiency and ensure high-volume, consistent-quality translations, Orange Inc. will leverage AI-assisted translation to support its in-house team of approximately 20 human translators. As dedicated manga fans, the company acknowledges potential concerns regarding AI-assisted translation and prioritizes the authenticity of the content on emaqi. To maintain the integrity of the original works and build trust with the readers, artists and publishers over time, no more than 10 percent of the content on emaqi will be translated using AI support at launch, as the team continues to evaluate and refine its approach for the future. The company’s goal is to faithfully localize the essence of each title, balancing speed and quality through the collaborative efforts of translators, letterers, reviewers, and designers working alongside technology.

For more information about emaqi, visit https://emaqi.com/ or follow https://x.com/emaqi_official.

About Orange Inc.

Founded in 2021, Orange is dedicated to “Creating a world where everyone enjoys manga.” The company aims to deliver a diverse range of unique masterpieces to the world, striving for a society where people of all ages, from children to adults, can enjoy manga as part of their daily lives.

With an in-house, specialized manga localization creative studio, Orange provides translations using a team of expert translators and graphic designers, and proprietary localization tools. Orange distributes digital manga, including these translated works, through its digital store, emaqi. For more information about Orange Inc., visit: https://orange.inc/.