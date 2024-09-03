Puget Sound Energy Partners with ISN® to Improve Contractor and Subcontractor Safety

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced Puget Sound Energy, Washington state's largest and oldest utility, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor management system. ISN will assist Puget Sound Energy with scorecard creation, subcontractor management and assessing its safety culture through CultureSight™.

“Partnering with ISN enhances our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety across our operations,” said PSE Director of Safety, Prevention, Emergency Management and Training Jason Sanders. “Their expertise will help us strengthen all facets of contractor management, building on our commitment to the health and safety of our employees, contractors and communities we serve, which is crucial to the success of our clean energy initiatives and ensuring reliability throughout our service territory. We look forward to creating a consistent method for evaluating contractor performance and streamlining our approach for pre-qualifying contractors across hiring managers to ensure we bring in the best.”

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Puget Sound Energy supports approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers. Throughout its 150-year history, the company has been committed to energy leadership, innovation and dedicated service to its customers and local communities. Today, Puget Sound Energy has a mission of deep decarbonization and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

“Puget Sound Energy’s dedication to safety and sustainability makes them an ideal partner for ISN,” said Brittany Surine, Senior Vice President at ISN. “We look forward to helping them meet their contractor management goals and assess their safety culture, which will ultimately support the employees and contractors who help make possible continued clean energy innovation to meet the growing energy needs of their communities.”

More than 800 companies use ISNetworld to help analyze, evaluate and manage information for 80,000+ contractors and suppliers, including more than 14 million individuals at 10,000+ jobsites in more than 85 countries around the world. For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Puget Sound Energy

PSE is Washington state's largest and oldest utility, supporting approximately 1.2 million electric customers and 900,000 natural gas customers in ten counties over 6,000 square miles. PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in its 150-year history, striving to meet Washington's clean energy laws—some of the most ambitious in the nation—and deliver on customer expectations for clean and reliable energy. For more, visit pse.com.

