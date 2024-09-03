Master Systems Integrator OTI Has Replaced Its Portfolio of Smart Building Solutions Offerings to Exclusively Sell KODE OS, an Open Enterprise Platform From KODE Labs

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OTI, a leading master systems integrator (MSI) specializing in integrating building controls systems, monitoring systems, and operational networks in buildings, is excited to announce a new channel partner agreement with Detroit-based KODE Labs. This partnership will enable OTI to offer KODE Labs’ vendor-agnostic platform, KODE OS, to its clients. With this cutting-edge solution, OTI aims to empower clients with better decision-making capabilities, consistent indoor comfort, improved portfolio efficiency, enhanced sustainability initiatives, and increased NOI growth.

OTI recently sold its smart building platform, Buildings IOT. Following the sale, some members of the Buildings IOT team, including CEO Brian Turner, joined OTI and are committed to delivering high-value services to its customers.

“KODE Labs’ mission to accelerate the transition to efficient, sustainable, autonomous buildings aligns perfectly with ours,” said OTI CEO Brian Turner. “Together, we will move the built environment forward through innovative technology and solutions to make significant business and environmental impacts while ensuring the best possible experience for tenants and visitors.”

KODE OS leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence across billions of standardized points to automate operations and elevate experiences for building tenants. The platform is deployed in thousands of buildings globally helping some of the largest REITs, educational institutions, and corporations in the world operate smart buildings seamlessly and economically.

“For years, KODE Labs and OTI have been respected competitors, each pushing the boundaries of what smart building technology can achieve,” said Etrit Demaj, Co-Founder of KODE Labs. “This partnership represents a significant shift in the industry, bringing together our strengths to deliver a leading solution. OTI's extensive experience and trusted relationships within the industry make this partnership a monumental win for both companies. Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation and value in the smart building space, offering clients a unified platform that’s truly transformative.”

About OTI

OTI specializes in enhancing building performance and optimizing asset management through comprehensive building management solutions. We provide end-to-end support, including upgrades to existing control systems, new control system installations, and ongoing OT/IT network management. Our competencies in buildings encompass Master Systems Integration, Technology Validation, Building Automation, Energy Analytics, UI/UX, and Cloud Services. OTI's portfolio encompasses over 180 million square feet of data centers, retail spaces, higher education, and office buildings in North America and the United Kingdom.

About KODE Labs

Founded in October 2017 by Edi Demaj, Etrit Demaj, and Gentrit Gojani, KODE Labs specializes in transforming real estate management and experience through its innovative, data-centric operating system, KODE OS. This smart building platform leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to optimize building performance, integrating data from building management systems, IoT, and operational systems into a unified, cloud-based solution. At KODE Labs, the future of efficient and sustainable real estate management is being redefined. For more information, visit kodelabs.com