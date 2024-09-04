The AbbVie Foundation and MATTER Launch the AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AbbVie Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to drive transformative change and advance health equity in communities worldwide, in partnership with MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, announce the launch of the AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator. The Accelerator will support the advancement of innovative, scalable solutions and programs that rethink the delivery, space and place of care for underserved communities with limited access or proximity to healthcare services. Underserved communities often experience limited access to quality healthcare services due to various factors, including geographical and physical barriers, lack of culturally competent care, discrimination and bias, constraints on how care is delivered and more.

“Many community-based organizations across the U.S. are doing incredible work to bridge these gaps through innovative solutions that meet communities where they are, and by enhancing access to quality care,” said Claudia Carravetta, President, AbbVie Foundation; Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Global Philanthropy, AbbVie. “The AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator will provide critical mentorship, funding, networking opportunities, and other resources to help organizations scale their innovative programs to advance health equity and create meaningful, lasting impact.”

The AbbVie Foundation and MATTER will select up to five community-based organizations across the U.S. to participate in the eight-week Accelerator. Each participant will receive a stipend of $10,000, and one participating organization will be awarded a $50,000 unrestricted grant to support the implementation and development of their innovative approach to health equity.

“Limited access to quality healthcare services is one of the key drivers of health inequity in the United States,” said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. “We are honored to partner with the AbbVie Foundation to harness our accelerator capabilities, to support and scale nonprofit organizations that can address this key challenge.” For more information and to apply, please visit the AbbVie Foundation Health Equity Accelerator website.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to driving transformative change in communities worldwide and advancing health equity so that every individual can realize their full potential.

About MATTER

At MATTER, we believe collaboration is the best way to improve healthcare. The MATTER collaborative includes more than 1,000 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together we are accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.