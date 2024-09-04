Kinetic and AT&T Collaborate, Elevate Connectivity for Rural Customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic and AT&T are teaming up to combine the unparalleled strength of AT&T’s fast, reliable and secure 5G network1 with the exceptional 99.9% network reliability of Kinetic High-Speed Internet2.

This collaboration for customers in Kinetic’s extensive 18-state footprint offers a significant increase in customer experience.

And with AT&T Wireless, customers will be able to choose between a wide range of smartphones and wireless plans to meet their needs.

There is increased demand for converged connectivity offerings, not only for existing customers looking to save on connectivity, but also for new customers who are looking for a reliable connectivity experience. Consumers are looking for powerful connections that come with profound savings, and this collaboration aims to provide just that.

“ This is another monumental step to bring industry-leading quality and affordability to the communities Kinetic serves,” said Kinetic Chief Marketing Officer Ben Midanek. “ Our customers already enjoy the fastest internet options available, and now, coupled with AT&T’s fast, reliable and secure service, our customers will be able to stream, work and learn at lightning-fast speeds, while at home or on the road.”

Exclusive Savings Through Collaboration

The AT&T and Kinetic collaboration will provide exceptional value to customers:

For Existing AT&T Wireless Customers: Get Kinetic's high-speed Internet and receive a $20 monthly saving for two years on your Kinetic internet bill. 3

For New Customers: Make the switch to both AT&T and Kinetic and enjoy a $20 monthly discount for two years on Kinetic High Speed Internet service when bundled with AT&T wireless services 3 . Services billed separately.

. Services billed separately. On top of AT&T’s national wireless offers, new & existing Kinetic customers who switch to AT&T Wireless will receive an additional $200 Reward Card 4 .

. Visit https://www.windstream.com/residential/att-deals for special offers.

Bridging the Digital Divide

According to the U.S. Government and industry analysts, tens of millions of Americans still lack access to broadband internet, and this is contributing to detrimental effects on families, schools and businesses. Kinetic and AT&T understand the barriers that prevent rural, underserved and unserved communities from accessing the internet. AT&T and Kinetic share a mission to connect people everywhere possible. In fact, AT&T has previously committed $5 billion this decade to unlock the benefits of internet for as many people as possible. Meanwhile, Kinetic set out on a multiyear $2 billion investment to upgrade its digital infrastructure and has launched other customer-friendly programs, like its free-to-anyone Digital Literacy Program.

“ This is an evolution in strategic bundling focused on customer service. By collaborating with Kinetic, we’ll be able to put more smartphones in the hands of more Americans,” said Erin Scarborough, Senior Vice President of Consumer Product for AT&T. “ We share in Kinetic’s goal to connect people wherever they are. This collaboration advances our mission to connect people to greater possibility including bringing connectivity to help bridge the Digital Divide for millions across underserved and unserved communities.”

In the crowded competitive landscape of wireless and internet services, where customers are presented with numerous options, the collaboration between Kinetic and AT&T stands out. It achieves this by not only meeting customer expectations but also by anticipating their needs and exceeding them through proactive interactions and customized solutions. This collaboration is a testament to Kinetic's commitment to prioritizing quality solutions above all, recognizing the vast array of choices available to consumers.

“ AT&T wireless customers who sign up for Kinetic's high-speed home internet receive an additional $20 monthly saving on their Kinetic internet bill on top of our best offers,” said Midanek. “ As a result, most new customers can get ultra-fast Fiber internet service for as little as $19.99 per month.”

Customers will have to maintain service with both Kinetic and AT&T to continue to receive the bundle discount, for up to 24 months. Broadband and Wireless services will be billed separately.

For more information, visit https://www.windstream.com/residential/att-deals or www.gokinetic.com.

1AT&T 5GSM requires compatible plan and device. 5G coverage not available everywhere. Learn more at att.com/5Gforyou.

2 99.9% Network Reliability: Based on 2024 average monthly service availability scores measured by the Network Operations Center. Customer Outage Hours does not include planned maintenance, emergency events (hurricanes, winter storms, mass flooding, etc.), or other events outside of Windstream’s control. Subject to: availability, credit restrictions, Windstream Terms and Conditions (www.windstream.com/terms), and Windstream Acceptable Use Policy (www.windstream.com/about/legal/acceptable-use-policy). Kinetic cannot guarantee specific upload/download speeds, uninterrupted service, or error free service. Speed availability, capabilities, and provisioning vary depending on several factors: network and terrain conditions; Internet, website, or network congestion; effect of wi-fi use; number of concurrent users; device limitations; and customer location. Speeds ≥25 Mbps are provisioned in a range, including a minimum and maximum speed. Kinetic will provision the fastest speed within that range but may be less than the maximum.

3 Bundle Offer: Subject to Change. Broadband Internet customers receive credit on their Kinetic Broadband bill when they also sign up for eligible Wireless Services from AT&T Mobility. $20.00/mo. bill credit for new Kinetic broadband internet customers (have not been a Kinetic customer within the last 30 days) with new or existing eligible AT&T wireless service. $15.00/mo. bill credit for existing Kinetic broadband internet customers with new eligible AT&T wireless services or existing AT&T wireless customers who add a new line. Wireless Services Requirements: Must be a new or existing AT&T wireless customer Customers (having the same billing address) must maintain both services in order to continue to receive broadband credit per month, for up to 24 months. Credit will appear on the bill following activation of both Broadband and Wireless Services. New Kinetic Broadband customers must activate Wireless Services with AT&T within 90 days to receive bundle credit as new customers. Wireless Services provided independently by AT&T Mobility, and Kinetic makes no warranties or representations regarding Wireless Services. Broadband and Wireless services are billed separately. Credit restrictions may apply; acceptance by one company does not guarantee acceptance by the other.

Eligibility: Must be a new Kinetic Broadband Internet customer (i.e., you have not received Kinetic Internet service within the past 30 days) to qualify. Advertised price includes a $5/mo. AutoPay bill credit. Printed bills incur a $2/mo. charge for paper billing (excluding MN, NE, NM, NY, OK, PA, TX, or otherwise prohibited). Advertised rate period is for 1 year for 300Mps and 2 years for 1 Gig, 2 Gig, and 8 Gig service; after the advertised rate period, the then current standard rate will apply Promotional credit applicable at sign-up; $5 AutoPay credit requires separate enrollment. After enrollment, $5 AutoPay bill credit may take up to two billing cycles to reflect on the bill. To enroll after the point of sale, visit www.windstream.com/gokinetic or by calling a service representative at 877-807-9463. Customers that are not enrolled in AutoPay will not receive additional $5/mo. bill credit.

4 Subject to Change. Req’s port in a new line. Available via windstream.com only. Reward card redemption required. LIMITS: Limit one gift card per eligible port in line. May not be combined with certain other offers, discounts, or credits. Purchase, financing & other limits & restr’s apply. $35 Activ., add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See https://www.windstream.com/residential/att-deals for more details.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com. © 2024 Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC. All rights reserved. Kinetic and Windstream are registered service marks or trademarks of Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Kinetic