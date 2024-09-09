Breakthrough T1D and Integrated Nanotherapeutics Collaborate to Advance Development of an Immune Tolerizing Therapeutic to Treat Type 1 Diabetes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Nanotherapeutics (INT), a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for autoimmune diseases, has received an award from Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) to advance INT's technology to induce immune tolerance in type 1 diabetes (T1D).

INT's development of an immune tolerizing therapeutic designed to train the immune system not to attack its own cells is now supported by an award from Breakthrough T1D under its Industry Discovery and Development Partnership (IDDP) program.

The research project will explore the use of INT’s proprietary technology platform, which employs multi-cargo lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver multiple antigens using mRNA, along with immune-modifying small molecules, to re-train the immune system. In T1D, immune cells incorrectly recognize self-antigens made by insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas as a threat, resulting in the attack and loss of these cells and insulin insufficiency. By co-delivering beta cell self-antigens and immune-modifying molecules that induce immune protection rather than attack, it may be possible to preserve the remaining beta cells and stop the progression of disease. This is a therapeutic strategy known as “tolerization”.

Importantly, INT's approach aims to provide a tolerizing therapy with a relatively low patient burden in terms of frequency of treatment administration, and without the need for chronic immune suppression.

INT’s collaboration with Breakthrough T1D, the leading global T1D research and advocacy organization, further bolsters the company’s focus on T1D as a leading indication for this groundbreaking technology.

"We are excited to collaborate with Breakthrough T1D, whose expertise and network in the diabetes field are invaluable to our mission," said Dr. Chris Tam, co-founder and CEO of INT. "The funding and support from Breakthrough T1D will accelerate the pre-clinical development of our tolerizing therapeutic, bringing us closer to a treatment that could transform the lives of millions of people living with T1D."

“We are excited to support INT on this project and look forward to working with them as they develop this innovative technology,” said Dr. Joshua Vieth, Director, Research at Breakthrough T1D. “Approaches that enhance the natural regulatory mechanisms of the immune system by promoting tolerance are a critical part of our strategy to develop therapies that provide sustained immune rebalancing and next-generation therapies for T1D.”

About Integrated Nanotherapeutics (INT)

Integrated Nanotherapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, dedicated to developing advanced treatments for autoimmune diseases. Leveraging a proprietary multi-cargo lipid nanoparticles platform, INT's tolerizing therapeutics co-deliver mRNA expressing antigens and small molecule immunomodulators simultaneously to train the immune system not to attack its own cells. INT’s first asset focuses on type 1 diabetes. For more information, visit www.integratedntx.com.

About Breakthrough T1D

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.