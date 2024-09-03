Rockwell Medical Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Distribution Agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company executed a distribution agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation ("Nipro"), as part of Nipro Corporation Japan, a leader in the global healthcare and medical device industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will supply Nipro with the Company's liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates, as well as its dry acid concentrates mixer, for which Nipro has the right to distribute the Company's products globally, excluding the United States. The agreement will remain in effect for two years with the option to extend the agreement for an additional one-year period and includes product purchasing minimums of $5.0 million for the first year and incremental increases each subsequent year.

"Nipro is globally renowned for its high-quality medical devices and healthcare solutions specifically in the renal and cardiovascular therapeutic areas," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical. "There continues to be increasing market demand for our hemodialysis portfolio of products. We are excited by the opportunity this partnership continues to offer Rockwell Medical and the patients who will be positively impacted by our hemodialysis concentrates worldwide."

“Rockwell Medical has been a longtime partner, and we are pleased to be able to extend our relationship with them and in turn, expand accessibility to their products for dialysis patients around the world," said Manny Zapata, Renal Division Manager Latin America, Nipro Medical Corporation. "As we've stated previously, we continue to see continued growth in the number of patients undergoing hemodialysis treatments and are happy to partner with Rockwell Medical to support these patients with its high-quality life sustaining renal products."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.