Curinos to Offer a Suite of Data-Intelligence Elements on Databricks Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, Inc., a financial services provider of proprietary data, AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms, has entered into an agreement with Databricks Marketplace, the open platform providing instant access to diverse data products, AI models and analytics assets. Through this collaboration, a subset of Curinos’ data assets in deposits and lending rates is now available to Databricks Marketplace customers.

“Databricks has created an industry-leading platform that has been a powerful toolkit for our solutions,” said Curinos Senior Vice President Jeff Nobel. “The Marketplace enables us to more easily provide access to our data products for teams across the financial services industry, which in turn will empower financial institutions to make more informed decisions on how best to grow their business.”

“We're excited to welcome Curinos to the Databricks Marketplace,” added David Kulwin, Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks. “This partnership gives our financial services customers seamless access to high-quality data, enabling more agile and informed decision-making. Together, we're helping our customers unlock the power of data intelligence, drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge.”

Partnering with Databricks, the Data and AI company, will enable Curinos to more easily deliver data to its current customers on the Databricks platform, provide data products to new customers and continue to expand its offerings to new bank-adjacent companies engaged in industry analytics.

To view the Marketplace listing for Curinos’ U.S. deposit interest rate data, click here.

To view the Marketplace listing for Curinos’ U.S. mortgage data, click here.

About Curinos

Leaders at financial institutions call on Curinos to help them navigate a changing industry and chart new paths to growth, as only Curinos brings together the industry-exclusive expertise, insights and analytical firepower that fuel a strategic competitive advantage. With our AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics, and science-based platforms – all fed by our vast, proprietary data – clients can identify emerging opportunities and make informed decisions that drive sustained performance improvements. A trusted partner to the industry and leading financial institutions around the world, Curinos helps uncover key opportunities that drive remarkable business growth.

