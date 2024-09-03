ECS Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Status for Tenth Consecutive Year

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, an IT systems integrator focused on data and artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions, and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider status for the tenth consecutive year. This designation recognizes that ECS has demonstrated excellence in providing end-to-end AWS solutions that help customers at any stage of the cloud journey achieve their planning, design, building, migration, operations, support, automation, and optimization goals.

Achieving the AWS Managed Service Provider designation differentiates ECS as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting and managed services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“As we mark a decade of success as an audited AWS Managed Service Provider, I'm proud of the trust our government customers have placed in us to help them achieve their mission-critical goals,” said Ross Serino, vice president of Cloud Operations at ECS. “Our AWS partnership enables us to deliver secure, scalable, and agile cloud solutions that meet the unique needs of the federal sector.”

“We're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible by leveraging AI and machine learning to drive better outcomes for customers,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Whether we’re modernizing legacy systems, enhancing cybersecurity, or driving digital transformation, we're committed to helping our government customers stay ahead of the curve and achieve their goals.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About ECS

ECS, part of ASGN’s Federal Government Segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, including defense and intelligence organizations. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.