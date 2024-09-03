Strategic Partnership of Five Tech Leaders for End-to-End Solutions Within 450MHz Ecosystems

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The five tech partners Airspan, Cocus, Cyrus Technology, Frequentis, and GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (NYSE: GCTS), proudly announce the strategic partnership aimed at advancing critical communication networks within the utilities sector. The collaboration will leverage the distinct strengths of each partner to deliver robust, end-to-end solutions within the 450MHz ecosystem, addressing the critical communication challenges faced by utility companies.

The utilities sector faces substantial challenges in maintaining and upgrading their communication networks, which often consist of unconnected legacy proprietary systems. With operations spread across vast and often remote areas, utilities must contend with coverage blind spots, particularly in regions with underground facilities and difficult terrain. Additionally, utility workers frequently move between locations, requiring reliable connectivity solutions that support smartphones with VoIP and Push-to-Talk capabilities. As utilities modernize their grids, they require more secure connectivity, faster speeds, and lower latency to support smart grid applications.

4G and 5G networks unify and modernize legacy utility systems, with lower frequency bands like 450MHz extending coverage and improving penetration. 5G also enables secure, low-latency OTT applications like MC-PTT and video, providing a future-proof solution for the evolving needs of the utilities market.

Joined forces demonstrating 410/450mhz end-to-end solutions

This collaboration focuses on delivering a comprehensive end-to-end solution for critical operations by integrating advanced hardware, sophisticated software, and seamless system integration to create reliable and efficient communication networks.

The initial focus in Airspan’s new Utilities Innovation Lab in Warsaw is to demonstrate an end-to-end system featuring Over-the-Air connected devices operating on 410MHz and 450MHz (B31, B72, B87) frequencies. This lab will serve as a practical demonstration and testing ground for the 450MHz technology, showcasing the integrated capabilities put forward by this collaboration:

Airspan’s High Power Small Form Factor Open RAN Macro solutions offer robust, scalable connectivity for the utilities market. Powered by 3GPP-compliant and custom RAN software, and managed through the Airspan Control Platform (ACP), this integrated offering ensures comprehensive network management and optimization.

offer robust, scalable connectivity for the utilities market. Powered by 3GPP-compliant and custom RAN software, and managed through the Airspan Control Platform (ACP), this integrated offering ensures comprehensive network management and optimization. System integration and Core Network services provided by Cocus , a renowned expert in integrating complex systems and delivering robust services and platforms. Cocus will also be the first partner to provide their Core Network ensuring optimal performance and compatibility for end-to-end solutions.

, a renowned expert in integrating complex systems and delivering robust services and platforms. Cocus will also be the first partner to provide their Core Network ensuring optimal performance and compatibility for end-to-end solutions. Cutting-edge devices from Cyrus Technology , supplying high-quality rugged phones and industrial devices, renowned for their durability and performance in demanding environments. Cyrus Technology is a leader in 450Mhz enterprise solutions, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

, supplying high-quality rugged phones and industrial devices, renowned for their durability and performance in demanding environments. Cyrus Technology is a leader in 450Mhz enterprise solutions, digitalization, and Industry 4.0 initiatives. 3GPP aligned MCX/MCS (Mission Critical Voice or MCPTT, Data and Video) from Frequentis , enabling utility operations to move away from silos of proprietary narrowband critical communication solutions & gradually transitioning towards a modular and interoperable ecosystem of 3GPP compliant applications and backend services they can shape and adapt with minimum effort based on their evolving operational needs.

, enabling utility operations to move away from silos of proprietary narrowband critical communication solutions & gradually transitioning towards a modular and interoperable ecosystem of 3GPP compliant applications and backend services they can shape and adapt with minimum effort based on their evolving operational needs. GCT Semiconductor’s high-performance solutions, developed in partnership with Airspan, offering advanced LTE and 5G state-of-the-art RF modules designed for a broad range of devices tailored for the utilities market, enhancing operational efficiency.

This collaborative effort invites industry leaders, technology partners, and media representatives to visit our Utilities Innovation Lab for a firsthand demonstration of our innovative solutions.

Experience the future of utility communications and discover how we are collectively driving the transformation of the utilities sector.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact: https://airspan.com/contact/.

