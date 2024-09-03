Dar delivers detailed design and sustainability strategy for new Aramco Stadium in Al Khobar

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, in collaboration with leading real estate company ROSHN has announced the commencement of construction on Aramco Stadium, Al Khobar’s new 47,000-spectator stadium which is planned to meet international standards for the world’s premier football competitions, such as the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA World Cup 2034 — which the Kingdom is bidding to host — as well as other showpiece entertainment events.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) — Dar — was responsible for developing and delivering the detailed design of this iconic new stadium, actualizing the signature architect’s vision of a stunning new structure inspired by the natural environment. Dar also delivered the detailed design of the mixed-use masterplan facilities and infrastructure.

Dar’s sister Sidara company Maffeis Engineering – one of the world’s most specialized structural engineering consultancies – delivered the detailed design of the stunning and structurally unique roof and façade system.

Dar also crafted the sustainability strategy for the stadium, targeting LEED and Mostadam certifications and setting exceptional standards for sustainable stadiums in hot climates, while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative and local and international regulations. The strategy includes measures for implementing passive and active energy efficiency incorporating demand response technologies, reducing water use, diverting operational waste away from landfills, and specifying eco-friendly, local, and recycled products.

About Dar and Sidara

Dar is the founder of Sidara, a global collective of over 20,000 planners, designers, engineers, and consultants, who have come together, in 300 offices across all geographies, on a shared mission: to advocate for the world as we would for our own home. Beyond Dar, Sidara’s firms include Perkins&Will, TYLin, Maffeis, Currie&Brown, and Penspen.

Source: AETOSWire